Fooq’s Welcomes Chef Andrew Bazzini Ahead of Highly Anticipated Little River Reopening
Miami’s dining scene is set to gain a powerful new chapter this winter as Fooq’s, the beloved Mediterranean-inspired restaurant founded by David Foulquier in 2015, prepares to reopen in Little River. After a four-year hiatus, Fooq’s will debut in a striking 14,000-square-foot space at 150 NW 73rd Street, bringing back its signature feel-good dining experience with refreshed energy, expanded offerings, and a bold new creative direction.
A Chef with New York Credentials
At the center of this revival is Executive Chef Andrew Bazzini, a 31-year-old culinary talent whose career bridges acclaimed kitchens in Brooklyn and Manhattan. A native of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, Bazzini trained under his father before rising through the ranks at Brooklyn’s Olmsted, a Bib Gourmand–honored restaurant praised by The New York Times, Food & Wine, and Bon Appétit. He later joined Laurent Tourondel’s restaurant group, where he served as Executive Sous Chef and eventually Executive Chef at LT Bar & Grill, as well as Chef de Cuisine at L’Amico. His leadership extended beyond the kitchen, overseeing new openings and task forces in both New York and Florida. Recognized as one of New Jersey’s “Best Chefs / Chefs to Watch” in 2022, Bazzini also earned an invitation to cook at a Friends of James Beard dinner in 2018.
Relocating to Miami marks a new era for the chef, who is eager to immerse himself in the city’s dynamic culinary landscape.
“Miami has a food scene that is growing rapidly and is constantly becoming more impressive. After connecting with David Foulquier, I immediately realized he is somebody that I want to work with. This felt like the right place to begin my next chapter.”
Andrew Bazzini
The Return of a Miami Favorite
For Bazzini, Fooq’s embodies more than a restaurant—it is a platform for connection.
“The best part of my job is bringing people together over the universal language of food. That’s exactly what Fooq’s has always been about."
Andrew Bazzini
His perspective will merge seamlessly with Foulquier’s Persian heritage and global travels, shaping a menu that honors Fooq’s original spirit while adding innovative touches.
The kitchen will center around custom-built Demant wood-fire grills, infusing dishes with a distinct flavor profile and adding an elevated layer to the dining experience. Expect a menu that reflects Mediterranean inspiration while embracing Miami’s cosmopolitan palate, complemented by a lounge and entertainment program designed to cement Fooq’s as both a culinary and cultural destination.
A New Home in Little River
The reopening marks Fooq’s evolution into a two-story, Moroccan- and Middle Eastern–influenced space that not only serves dinner but also hosts private events, making it a versatile addition to Miami’s hospitality landscape. With 14,000 square feet to work with, the new Fooq’s is poised to become one of the city’s most exciting dining and lifestyle hubs.
As the team recruits top talent for key leadership roles, including Executive Sous Chef, Assistant General Manager, and Events Manager, anticipation continues to build. For Miami’s food community, the return of Fooq’s is more than a reopening—it is a promise of reconnection, reinvention, and an elevated dining experience that reflects the city’s ever-expanding culinary identity.
