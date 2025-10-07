Aqua NYC: Where Japanese Precision Meets Italian Passion in the Heart of Flatiron
In New York City’s Flatiron District, Aqua NYC redefines experiential dining by uniting two of the world’s most celebrated cuisines—Japanese and Italian—under one spectacular roof. Spanning 17,000 square feet across three immersive venues—Aqua Kyoto, Aqua Roma, and Aqua Spirit—this dining destination from the acclaimed Aqua Restaurant Group offers a seamless fusion of gastronomy, theater, and nightlife that continues to captivate guests from Hong Kong to London and Dubai.
A Legacy of Culinary Artistry
Founded by David Yeo in 2000, Aqua Restaurant Group has become an international icon, with 24 venues spanning the globe. Its signature approach—marrying meticulous design, fresh ingredients, and immersive experiences—has earned a loyal following of tastemakers and celebrities alike. Now, with Aqua NYC, Yeo’s vision finds its most dynamic expression yet: a place where East meets West in both flavor and spirit.
Aqua Kyoto: The Art of Omakase and Tableside Theater
Led by Executive Chef Mitsuru Hara and Head Chef Toshiyuki Iwai, Aqua Kyoto is a symphony of precision and spectacle. Its newly launched tableside signatures transform dining into performance art—where sight, scent, and sound are as integral as taste.
Highlights include:
Thin-Sliced Threadfin Bream (Itoyori) served with gold-dusted yuzu ponzu, pink Himalayan salt, and matcha salt—allowing guests to fine-tune each bite.
Cigarols, a playful trio of tuna, yellowtail, and salmon tartare wrapped in crisp phyllo “cigars” presented in a smoke-filled wooden box.
Omakase Sushi & Sashimi Platter, an ethereal showpiece with cascading dry ice mist evoking the spirit of the sea.
The Kyoto experience crescendos every Thursday night with “Kyoto After Dark”, an exclusive late-night affair blending fine dining with nightlife. Velvet drapes, live DJs, and bottle service transform the space into a sultry hideaway reminiscent of Aqua’s famed international outposts. Guests can indulge in a $98 prix-fixe or à la carte menu, pairing Japanese-inspired cocktails and drink flights with the city’s most visually arresting culinary show.
Aqua Roma: The Heart of Italian Celebration
Across the hall, Executive Chef Giovann Attard channels the soul of Italian hospitality with tableside creations that feel both timeless and theatrical. “Cooking tableside is about sharing the soul of Italian food in a way that feels generous and celebratory,” says Attard.
Signature dishes include:
Tableside Cacio e Pepe, prepared in a pecorino cheese wheel using bucatini to capture every note of the creamy sauce.
Branzino in Crosta, a salt-baked whole fish cracked and flamed tableside—a centuries-old Roman ritual reborn in Midtown Manhattan.
Raviolo alla Carbonara, a single oversized raviolo with silky egg yolk, guanciale, and pecorino, balancing rustic simplicity with fine dining finesse.
While Kyoto captures the city’s nightlife pulse, Aqua Roma hosts the weekend’s most celebratory brunch scene—an elegant affair known to attract A-list guests like Alicia Keys and Leonardo DiCaprio. With its cinematic lighting and warm Mediterranean spirit, it’s as perfect for an intimate date as for an opulent private event.
Aqua Spirit: Elevated Evenings and Daytime Indulgence
Completing the trio is Aqua Spirit, the cosmopolitan lounge connecting both restaurants. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., its daily Happy Hour offers an irresistible $20 pairing of any beverage with a dish of choice—proving that sophistication need not wait until sunset. At night, it evolves into a chic social hub where expertly crafted cocktails and panoramic views set the tone for unforgettable evenings.
The Experience: East Meets West, Day to Night
Guests are welcomed with the menu of their chosen venue—Kyoto or Roma—but are free to order across both, allowing for a rare dialogue between cuisines. This shared philosophy of generosity and connection defines Aqua NYC’s appeal: an immersive escape where Japanese artistry and Italian warmth meet in the city that never sleeps.
With its blend of culinary showmanship, cultural reverence, and cosmopolitan energy, Aqua NYC isn’t just another restaurant—it’s a celebration of global dining at its most inspired.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.