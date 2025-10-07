Aqua NYC: Where Japanese Precision Meets Italian Passion in the Heart of Flatiron

Completing the trio is Aqua Spirit, the cosmopolitan lounge connecting both restaurants. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., its daily Happy Hour offers an irresistible $20 pairing of any beverage with a dish of choice—proving that sophistication need not wait until sunset. At night, it evolves into a chic social hub where expertly crafted cocktails and panoramic views set the tone for unforgettable evenings.