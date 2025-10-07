LOUIS XIII Elevates Dining: Art de la Table Debuts at Maison Barnes

“When we create a menu, every element – from the provenance of the ingredients to the plate on which the dishes are presented – makes the experience. The Art de la Table collections from LOUIS XIII capture the same precision, elegance, and respect for craftsmanship that we aim to bring to every dish. The culinary journeys that will be served on the Art de la Table collections were designed to celebrate the beauty of origin and transformation, reflecting the ode to terroir and time. They are more than just vessels – the Art de la Table pieces are the final touch that elevates the dining experience into a moment of luxury and intention.”

Chef Daniel Boulud