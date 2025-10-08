Eight Bar by Chef Danny Grant Arrives in Miami: A Neighborhood Bistro and Raw Bar with a Playful Edge
Source: Eight Bar
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Fresh Chapter for Miami Dining
Miami’s dining scene continues to evolve with the arrival of Eight Bar by Chef Danny Grant, opening October 24, 2025, on the first floor of Maple & Ash at Miami Worldcenter. The concept, part of the acclaimed Maple Hospitality Group, marks a new era for the city’s dining landscape, where everyday sophistication meets a relaxed sense of community.
Best known for his award-winning restaurants Maple & Ash, Monarch, Kessaku, Marisella, and Eight Bar, Chef Grant brings his culinary vision to Miami with a concept designed to reflect the city’s dynamic rhythm. The result is a lively indoor-outdoor bistro and raw bar that blends polished design with approachable charm.
“Eight Bar has always been about serving incredible food and drinks with equally genuine service without the pretense. With Miami, we wanted to create a place that fits the way this city eats and gathers - somewhere you can swing by for sushi after work, a burger with friends, or a bottle of wine late at night and feel like it’s your spot.”
Chef Danny Grant
Designed for the Way Miami Dines
Eight Bar Miami reimagines its Chicago predecessor through a local lens. The 97-seat venue, designed by Studio K, mirrors the city’s duality, sun-soaked by day and sultry by night. Natural light floods the space in the afternoon, highlighting garden-inspired touches and airy greenery. As dusk falls, the atmosphere transitions seamlessly into a moody retreat under a trimmed lattice dome, where marble floors, plush banquettes, and leopard-print wallpaper create a setting that is both playful and refined.
With black-and-white patterned marble, a sculptural stone host stand, and up-lit palms weaving through the room, the design merges Miami’s tropical vibrancy with Maple Hospitality’s signature elegance. The effect is a seamless extension of the group’s hallmark style, connected through a custom art-lined elevator corridor that links the lively bistro below to the glamour of Maple & Ash’s steakhouse upstairs.
Elevated Comfort: A Menu That Balances Indulgence and Ease
At the heart of Eight Bar Miami is a menu that captures the essence of modern bistro dining—fresh seafood, craveable classics, and plates meant to share. Crafted with approachability and refinement in mind, the dishes are a reflection of Miami’s coastal sensibilities and Chef Grant’s penchant for reimagining comfort food.
Highlights include:
Crispy Fried Whole Red Snapper: A sizzling showstopper dressed in Szechuan-spiced sauce and finished with a bouquet garnish, ideal for the table.
Plateau Del Mar: A stunning raw bar centerpiece featuring lobster, prawns, scallops, oysters, and fettuccine in a Calabrian chili sugo.
Eight Bar Burger: A Wagyu beef patty with classic fixings served on toasted milk bread.
Hand-Cut French Fries: Made with Kennebec potatoes—brined, double-blanched, and fried to perfection, available in classic, truffle, or “Get ’Em Dirty” style with blue cheese dust and dirty martini drizzle.
Hamachi “Pizza”: Layers of nori, wasabi aioli, and pickled chili create a crisp, umami-forward bite.
Skewers: Choose between miso-butter chicken or glazed Wagyu beef, flame-grilled for sharing.
Signature Rolls: The King Crab Roll with truffle and warm drawn butter and the Spicy Tuna Roll with yuzu kosho aioli and crunchy shallots.
Guests can also indulge in Chef’s Golden Nigiri selections, including Toro & Caviar and Spot Prawn with garlic butter and lemon oil, showcasing the menu’s refined yet playful approach.
Cocktails that Capture the City’s Spirit
The cocktail program at Eight Bar Miami complements the food with creativity and precision, offering a mix of house originals and timeless favorites. The drinks menu reads like a love letter to Miami—tropical, inventive, and just a bit indulgent.
Highlights include:
Vice City: A smoky-tropical blend of 400 Conejos mezcal, papaya, hot honey, mango limonada, caged heat, and mint.
Electric Flamingo: A citrus-forward sip featuring Grey Goose, Lillet Rosé, and bubble gum for a nostalgic twist.
Good Trouble: A bold mix of ghost tequila and spiced watermelon.
For traditionalists, Eight Bar also serves refined versions of classics like the Aperol Spritz, Lemon Drop, Gimlet, and Martini, alongside a curated selection of wines, sake, beers, and spirit-free options.
The restaurant’s daily Happy Hour, held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, will feature select cocktails and bites for just $8, making it a compelling new destination for locals and visitors alike.
A Neighborhood Bistro with Heart
Eight Bar Miami captures the city’s evolving appetite for spaces that feel both familiar and inspired. It’s a place to unwind, connect, and celebrate the everyday moments that define Miami’s dining culture. Chef Grant and the Maple Hospitality team have crafted a concept that balances sophistication with ease, ensuring that every visit feels like coming home, just with a bit more sparkle.
Located at 699 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132, Eight Bar Miami will open nightly for dinner:
Sunday–Thursday: 4 PM – 10 PM
Friday & Saturday: 4 PM – 11 PM
Where Hospitality Meets Miami Energy
In a city defined by its culinary creativity, Eight Bar finds its niche as both a neighborhood favorite and a destination for refined indulgence. With Chef Danny Grant’s signature touch, a seafood-forward menu, and a cocktail list that mirrors Miami’s pulse, this new concept promises to deliver the kind of hospitality that turns first visits into lasting traditions.
