Savor the Sea: Ocean Prime Fort Lauderdale Celebrates National Seafood Month with Coastal Sophistication
A Celebration of the Sea
October marks National Seafood Month, and there’s no better place to celebrate than Ocean Prime Fort Lauderdale, where refined coastal cuisine meets the effortless glamour of the city’s waterfront lifestyle. Situated along the Intracoastal Waterway by the Las Olas Bridge, the two-story restaurant has become a hallmark of modern dining in South Florida, offering a chef-curated menu that pays homage to the ocean’s finest offerings.
Elevated Seafood Classics
The experience begins with Ocean Prime’s signature sushi selection and smoking shellfish towers—a dramatic tableside presentation that captures both the freshness and theater of fine dining. Each dish on the menu has been thoughtfully crafted to balance indulgence with restraint, reflecting the restaurant’s commitment to quality ingredients and culinary artistry.
Among the menu’s standouts, the Chilean Sea Bass emerges as a house favorite, elegantly plated with broccolini, pearl onions, potato purée, and truffle vinaigrette. The Surf & Turf, pairing seared scallops with braised short rib and gremolata, redefines the concept of comfort food through a lens of refinement. And for those who crave something richly indulgent, the Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese, made with whole Maine lobster and Tillamook cheddar, captures the essence of luxury dining in its most comforting form.
A Coastal Haven in the Heart of the City
More than a restaurant, Ocean Prime Fort Lauderdale is an experience—a fusion of fine dining, impeccable service, and design that mirrors its maritime surroundings. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the venue features two levels of open-air terraces, a private dining room for up to 32 guests, and panoramic views of the Intracoastal, creating the ideal setting for both intimate dinners and lively gatherings.
The restaurant’s Wine Spectator–honored list and signature handcrafted cocktails complete the experience, inviting guests to toast the evening as yachts drift by in the golden hour light.
Where Luxury Meets the Waterfront
In a city where dining by the water is a lifestyle, Ocean Prime continues to set the standard for elevated waterfront dining in Fort Lauderdale. With its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence, it’s the ultimate destination to celebrate National Seafood Month—or any occasion that calls for an exquisite taste of the coast.
