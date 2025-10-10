Sweet Liberty Marks 10 Years of Miami Beach Magic with a Weekend of Cocktails, Music, and Culinary Celebration
Source: Sweet Liberty
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Decade of “Pursuing Happiness”
For a decade, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has been more than just a cocktail bar, it’s been a heartbeat of Miami Beach nightlife. This weekend, the beloved Collins Park institution celebrates its 10th anniversary with a lineup that reflects everything it’s known for: inventive drinks, lively music, and a deep sense of community.
The festivities lead up to Sweet Liberty Day on October 13, with live performances by The Ordinary Boys on Friday, October 10, and The Swayzees on Saturday, October 11. As one of the few places that manages to be both a neighborhood staple and an international destination, Sweet Liberty’s milestone is a celebration of its legacy as a cultural cornerstone of Miami Beach.
Honoring a Miami Beach Icon
Founded by the late John Lermayer, one of the most respected figures in modern mixology, alongside David Martinez and Dan Binkiewicz, Sweet Liberty has earned spots on both the World’s 50 Best Bars and North America’s 50 Best Bars lists. Located beside The Bass Art Museum, the venue seamlessly blends creativity, craftsmanship, and community in a way that feels distinctly Miami. Its pink neon mantra, “Pursue Happiness,” has become both an invitation and an identity.
“Sweet Liberty has never just been about pouring cocktails, it’s about mixing up creativity, community, and pure joy in every glass. For 10 years, our mission has been simple: Pursue Happiness. This milestone is our chance to raise a glass to the dream team behind the bar, the guests who’ve danced and toasted with us, and the neighborhood that’s kept us a Miami Beach late-night legend. We’re throwing a weeklong party, and everyone’s invited to celebrate the Sweet Liberty story.”
Dan Binkiewicz, Co-Owner of Sweet Liberty
A Toast to Innovation: Limited-Edition Cocktails
To mark the occasion, award-winning beverage director Naren Young has curated a limited-edition cocktail menu that reimagines classic favorites through Sweet Liberty’s playful lens.
Highlights include the Alaska Martini, blending Fords gin, dry vermouth, yellow chartreuse, and lemon bitters for a refined start; the Siesta, a refreshing balance of Altos Blanco, Campari, and fresh citrus juices; and the Basil Daiquiri, pairing Bacardi Superior, St-Germain, Chartreuse, and basil for a bright, herbaceous finish.
For those seeking a more tropical edge, the Tropical Old Fashioned layers Brugal 1888 with banana, pineapple, Dale’s bitters, and coconut sugar, while the Spicy Coconut Margarita turns up the heat with Don Fulano, Vago Mezcal, spicy agave, and black pepper. Rounding out the menu are crowd favorites like the effervescent French 75, the zesty Whiskey Buck, and the summer-inspired Our Sangria, a St-Rémy and Lo-Fi vermouth blend described as a “fruit salad in a glass.”
Culinary Craft by Chef Michelle Bernstein
Sweet Liberty’s kitchen continues to shine under James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, whose menu brings the same mix of comfort and creativity found behind the bar. Signature dishes such as the Cauliflower Nachos, Michy’s Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Maine Lobster “Hot Pocket” have become staples for locals and visitors alike.
Together, Bernstein’s inventive dishes and Young’s expertly designed cocktails create a dining experience that mirrors the city’s dynamic character—vibrant, layered, and unmistakably Miami.
A Celebration of Legacy and Community
Over the past decade, Sweet Liberty has shaped Miami Beach’s cultural identity. It’s where award-winning mixology meets late-night laughter, where locals toast alongside global travelers, and where a neon glow continues to remind patrons of the simple joy of connection.
As Sweet Liberty raises a glass to its next chapter, the weekend promises to honor everything that has defined it: innovation, inclusivity, and the relentless pursuit of happiness.
