Sweet Liberty Marks 10 Years of Miami Beach Magic with a Weekend of Cocktails, Music, and Culinary Celebration

For a decade, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has been more than just a cocktail bar, it’s been a heartbeat of Miami Beach nightlife. This weekend, the beloved Collins Park institution celebrates its 10th anniversary with a lineup that reflects everything it’s known for: inventive drinks, lively music, and a deep sense of community.

The festivities lead up to Sweet Liberty Day on October 13, with live performances by The Ordinary Boys on Friday, October 10, and The Swayzees on Saturday, October 11. As one of the few places that manages to be both a neighborhood staple and an international destination, Sweet Liberty’s milestone is a celebration of its legacy as a cultural cornerstone of Miami Beach.