Sunness Supper Club Hosts an Exclusive Caymus Vineyards Wine Dinner in Fort Lauderdale
A Night of Culinary and Viticultural Excellence
Fort Lauderdale’s Sunness Supper Club is set to host an extraordinary evening that merges fine dining and world-class winemaking. On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the acclaimed restaurant will welcome Caymus Vineyards for a one-night-only tasting and pairing dinner, designed to highlight the artistry of both the kitchen and the cellar.
The evening’s five-course menu, crafted by James Beard Award-winning Chef Allen Susser, celebrates the elegance of seasonal ingredients and the depth of the Caymus portfolio. Priced at $168 per person, the experience promises an immersive journey for wine enthusiasts and epicureans alike. For guests seeking the culinary experience without pairings, the tasting menu will also be available for $110 per person, exclusive of tax and service. Seatings will be available between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Menu: A Symphony of Flavors and Pairings
Chef Susser’s menu reflects his hallmark approach to coastal cuisine—refined yet approachable, balancing creativity with respect for quality ingredients. Each course has been carefully paired to complement the character of the chosen Caymus wines, offering a narrative of harmony between the plate and the glass.
Roasted Beet Carpaccio
Herb goat cheese, arugula, Treviso, and candied peanuts
Paired with Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay
Lobster & Pumpkin Ravioli
Roasted calabaza, sage brown butter, and toasted hazelnut
Paired with Conundrum Red
Scallops & Fresh Figs
Pancetta, dinosaur kale, and Reggiano parmesan
Paired with Walking Fool Red Blend
Caymus Cabernet Braised Short Ribs
Creamy Anson Mills grits and organic maple rainbow carrots
Paired with Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
Five Varietal Apple Galette
Pistachio ice cream
Paired with Suisun Redgale Grenache
Each pairing has been designed to reveal the depth and complexity of Caymus’s craftsmanship, allowing guests to experience the vineyard’s signature range—from the layered fruit notes of Mer Soleil to the powerful structure of its celebrated Napa Cabernet.
A Collaboration Rooted in Craft
Known for its intimate ambiance and elevated dining, Sunness Supper Club has quickly become one of Fort Lauderdale’s most distinguished destinations for culinary experiences that blend artistry and atmosphere. This upcoming dinner marks a continuation of the restaurant’s commitment to curating events that engage the senses through collaboration with leading names in food and wine.
Caymus Vineyards, a family-owned estate in Napa Valley, is synonymous with excellence in winemaking, renowned for its richly textured reds and expressive varietals. Together with Chef Susser’s inventive, ingredient-driven cuisine, the evening promises a seamless interplay of California terroir and South Florida sophistication.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Time: Seatings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Sunness Supper Club, 2465 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Price: $168 per person (with wine pairings) | $110 per person (menu only)
Reservations: (954) 491-6611
Instagram: @SunnessSupperClub
Guests are encouraged to reserve early, as seating is limited for this exclusive culinary affair. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website or call directly.
This October, Sunness Supper Club invites guests to raise a glass to craftsmanship, flavor, and the timeless art of pairing—where every course tells a story and every sip reveals a legacy.
