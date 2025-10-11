Taste of the Gardens Returns to Pembroke Pines with Culinary Flair and Community Spirit
Source: Pembroke Gardens
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A South Florida Tradition with Heart
On October 21, Taste of the Gardens makes its much-anticipated return to Pembroke Gardens, uniting food lovers, neighbors, and changemakers for an evening that pairs culinary indulgence with community impact. Hosted in partnership with the Miramar Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce, the event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and continues to build on its decade-long legacy of supporting local nonprofits through good food and great company.
Over the years, Taste of the Gardens has raised more than $94,160 for area organizations dedicated to uplifting families, children, and animals across South Florida. This year’s proceeds will benefit West Care/Village South, Voice for Children, Pooches in Pines, and the Kiwanis Club of Miramar/Pembroke Pines, ensuring the tradition of giving back remains at the event’s core.
A Culinary Celebration of Community
Attendees can look forward to a rich lineup of more than a dozen participating restaurants, including local favorites such as Agave Bandido, Fuddruckers, LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, Gelosia, Village Tavern, Sirocco Mediterranean Cuisine, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, The Pub, Brio Italian Grille, Misha’s Cupcakes, Carrot Express, Crema Gourmet, and RA Sushi. Each will serve signature bites designed to showcase the diversity and creativity of Pembroke Pines’ thriving dining scene.
“Taste of the Gardens is one of our favorite traditions because it brings neighbors together in a way that’s both enjoyable and impactful. It’s a night filled with food, music, and entertainment. It’s a celebration with a purpose, and we’re proud to be part of it.”
Annette Alvarez, Property Manager at Pembroke Gardens
Live Music, Local Art, and an Afterparty to Remember
Beyond the food, Taste of the Gardens delivers an atmosphere of connection and celebration. Guests will enjoy live music, art showcases, and a festive spirit that reflects Pembroke Gardens’ role as the community’s gathering place.
Following the main event, the celebration continues at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, where the official afterparty will feature exclusive food specials, cocktails, and a live DJ. Attendees can enjoy 15% off their bill by presenting their Taste of the Gardens wristband, and one lucky guest will win a $100 gift card to their restaurant of choice among the participating venues.
Giving Back, Together
“Taste of the Gardens is about the foundations of our community. This event supports nonprofits that help children and families, while showcasing the richness of our local culinary scene. We are proud to partner with Pembroke Gardens on this tradition and to celebrate those who dedicate themselves to serve the families of Miramar and Pembroke Pines.”
Patty Archer, Executive Director of the Miramar Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce
With the event’s growing popularity and strong community ties, tickets are expected to sell quickly. Attendees are encouraged to secure them early and join an evening where dining meets purpose.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location: Pembroke Gardens, 527 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
Afterparty: Brimstone Woodfire Grill (15% discount for wristband holders)
Taste of the Gardens continues to prove that when a community gathers around good food, good music, and a good cause, it creates something truly lasting—an evening that nourishes both the palate and the spirit.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.