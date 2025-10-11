Taste of the Gardens Returns to Pembroke Pines with Culinary Flair and Community Spirit

“Taste of the Gardens is about the foundations of our community. This event supports nonprofits that help children and families, while showcasing the richness of our local culinary scene. We are proud to partner with Pembroke Gardens on this tradition and to celebrate those who dedicate themselves to serve the families of Miramar and Pembroke Pines.”

Patty Archer, Executive Director of the Miramar Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce