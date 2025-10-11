The Ultimate Date Night Restaurants Guide in Miami

Location: 17945 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Avra Miami captures the essence of a Greek seaside escape without ever leaving Sunny Isles. Inspired by the charming tavernas that dot the Aegean coast, this stunning restaurant sets the stage for one of Miami’s most romantic dining experiences. The airy, candlelit design evokes effortless Mediterranean elegance, with whitewashed walls, olive trees, and a breezy terrace.

Couples can share signature dishes like Avra’s famous whole grilled fish, flown in fresh from the Mediterranean and finished with the restaurant’s signature ladolemono sauce. The menu celebrates simple perfection: pristine seafood, seasonal vegetables, and artisanal Greek cheeses, complemented by an extensive list of fine wines and champagnes. Highlights include the Lobster Pasta, Grilled Octopus, and Saganaki, while desserts such as house-made baklava and olive oil cake with brûléed figs, lemon chantilly provide a sweet finish.

Visit Avra Miami