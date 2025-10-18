Florida Room Opens at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Bringing Southern Charm and Coastal Cool to Broward County
Source: Florida Room at The Fort
Reported by: Matthew Kennedy
A New Culinary Chapter for Fort Lauderdale
The Broward dining scene gains new star power this week as celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth—the husband-and-wife duo behind some of South Florida’s most beloved restaurants—make their Broward County debut with the opening of Florida Room at The Fort, the city’s premier sports and entertainment complex.
Opened on Wednesday, October 15, Florida Room embodies the relaxed yet refined spirit of its namesake state: equal parts Southern comfort and coastal cool, wrapped in a convivial atmosphere that invites diners to linger. Overlooking the waterside grounds of The Fort’s 9.5-acre recreation hub, the restaurant signals McInnis and Booth’s next evolution—a space where their signature hospitality meets the laid-back energy of Fort Lauderdale’s social scene.
“We envisioned Florida Room as the perfect spot for affordable, comfortable, stress-free weeknight dining, a fun family dinner or drinks with happy hour friends. Naturally the offerings are elevated by technique and made with the best ingredients available but a night at Florida Room should feel familiar and comforting in the best possible ways.”
Chef Jeff McInnis
A Menu with Heart and Heritage
At Florida Room, McInnis and Booth channel their hallmark style—globally inspired Southern American cuisine—into a generous, share-friendly menu of nearly 40 dishes. Each section, from Grove + Garden salads and Small Plates + Shareables to Larger Plates and Favorites + Classics, celebrates comfort food with a twist.
Appetizer highlights include the Crunchy Calamari Caesar, Wood Grilled Artichokes, and the decadent House-Made Tater Tots topped with crème fraîche and caviar. The Peaches n’ Cream—featuring marinated and char-grilled peaches, prosciutto, and creamy stracciatella on sourdough—is an instant classic, while Pimento Cheese with melted tomato and Lamb Sausage Rolls showcase the chefs’ knack for nostalgia elevated by finesse.
Among the main courses, guests will find Short Rib Meatloaf made with 48-hour braised wagyu beef, a 10-ounce Double Smash Burger with tallow fries, and Spatchcock Chicken Under a Brick with mascarpone cream and shaved black truffle. Seafood lovers can savor the Chili-Lime Yellowfin Tuna, paired with miso sweet potato purée and a hint of heat.
The Favorites + Classics section spotlights the restaurant’s most indulgent offerings, including Double Buttermilk Crispy Fried Chicken, a charcoal-crusted 18-ounce Australian Ribeye with marrow butter and trio of sauces, and Barbecued & Brûléed Smokey Ribs.
On the side, comfort takes center stage with Creamy Corn Grits + Pimento Cheese, Chilled Watermelon + Pickle Salad, and Rosemary Citrus Dusted Fries—dishes meant to be passed and shared.
Sweet Finishes and Brunch on the Horizon
Desserts at Florida Room, affectionately labeled Sweet Thangs, are as theatrical as they are delicious. The Baked Alaska is torched tableside, while Coconut Key Lime Pie, Passionfruit Buttermilk Panna Cotta, and a Chocolate Spumoni Tart with bourbon cherries deliver the perfect finale.
A weekend brunch is also in development, promising to bring McInnis and Booth’s sunny sensibilities to mornings in Fort Lauderdale later this year.
A Relaxed Setting with Florida Soul
Designed to blend comfort and community, the 4,000-square-foot space mirrors the easy elegance of coastal living. Earthy tones, lush greenery, and natural textures give the room a sense of calm, while an indoor-outdoor bar extends onto a patio overlooking one of The Fort’s pickleball courts.
Seating accommodates 100 guests indoors, 100 outdoors, and 45 in a private dining room. Upstairs, a 4,000-square-foot event space offers a flexible venue for banquets, private dinners, or full-scale galas—filling a niche for elevated yet approachable gatherings outside the traditional hotel ballroom.
The Chefs Behind the Vision
Janine Booth, a Top Chef alumna and James Beard semi-finalist, hails from Australia and has made her mark across the U.S. with restaurants and her lifestyle brand, Sunny Side Up. Her husband and collaborator, Jeff McInnis, is a Florida native, James Beard nominee, and co-founder of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, which helped define modern Southern dining in South Florida. Together, the couple operate multiple restaurants across the U.S. and Puerto Rico while calling North Miami home, where they live with their three daughters, Daisy, Bryce, and Sunny.
A Culinary Cornerstone at The Fort
Located at 891 SW 34th Street, The Fort, Florida Room’s arrival reinforces its role as a lifestyle destination, drawing in locals and travelers alike with a mix of play, flavor, and relaxation. Dinner service will run Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
As Fort Lauderdale’s culinary identity continues to evolve, Florida Room brings the warmth of home cooking, the precision of fine dining, and the unmistakable charm of Southern hospitality—all under one coastal roof.
