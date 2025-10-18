Florida Room Opens at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Bringing Southern Charm and Coastal Cool to Broward County

Janine Booth, a Top Chef alumna and James Beard semi-finalist, hails from Australia and has made her mark across the U.S. with restaurants and her lifestyle brand, Sunny Side Up. Her husband and collaborator, Jeff McInnis, is a Florida native, James Beard nominee, and co-founder of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, which helped define modern Southern dining in South Florida. Together, the couple operate multiple restaurants across the U.S. and Puerto Rico while calling North Miami home, where they live with their three daughters, Daisy, Bryce, and Sunny.