Kapow Hospitality Group Ushers in a New Era of Culinary Innovation and Expansion
Source: Kapow Hospitality Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
South Florida’s dining scene is gaining fresh momentum as Kapow Hospitality Group, the creative force behind Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, embarks on a bold new chapter. With Jamie Day, Corri Day, Paul Greenberg, and Vaughan Dugan at the helm, the group is redefining its vision with updated interiors, inventive culinary programming, and ambitious plans for expansion.
“This evolution is about strengthening our foundation and scaling smart. We’re building on everything that has made Kapow a success while setting the stage for continued growth in South Florida and beyond.”
Paul Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Kapow Hospitality Group
A Fresh Chapter for Kapow Noodle Bar
Known for its high-energy ambiance and innovative pan-Asian cuisine, Kapow Noodle Bar continues to be a mainstay in South Florida’s culinary landscape. Now, under the guidance of new Executive Sushi Chef Jezhiel Mark “JM” Canlas, the restaurant’s menu is taking a refined and globally inspired turn.
Drawing experience from acclaimed establishments including Talay Thai, Lionfish Delray Beach, and Mila Omakase in Miami Beach, Chef JM introduces an elevated sushi program featuring imaginative preparations and meticulous attention to detail. His creations include:
Faroe Island Salmon cured in genmaicha, offering a subtle roasted green tea complexity
Hamachi Aburi with shiso salsa verde, balancing freshness with herbaceous depth
Bluefin Toro Tartare topped with Kaluga caviar, showcasing luxurious refinement
Yellowtail Hamachi finished with shaved truffles, a modern twist on a signature favorite
These additions reflect a menu that marries precision and creativity while remaining approachable and rooted in Kapow’s dynamic culinary DNA.
Reimagined Experiences and Elevated Hospitality
In addition to its new culinary offerings, Kapow has redefined its happy hour program, creating an inviting balance between quality and value. Guests can enjoy half-off all single-liquor drinks, 50% off wine by the glass, draft beer, and hot sake, along with $10 craft cocktails and select sushi roll and crudo specials. The new schedule—Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.—cements Kapow as both a daytime escape and a lively evening destination.
“Our vision for Kapow has always been to create a dining experience that’s as exciting as the flavors on the plate. With the enhancements to our menu and drink offerings, we’re doubling down on that promise, giving our guests new reasons to come back while staying true to what has made Kapow a staple in the community.”
Jamie Day, Managing Partner
Growth on the Horizon
The leadership team’s proven experience—spanning successful ventures such as American Social, Dear Olivia, and Pizza Fusion—positions Kapow for continued expansion throughout Florida. Plans are already underway for new locations in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, alongside an intimate 30-seat omakase concept in Boca Raton, which will further explore the art of modern Japanese dining.
At the same time, the brand remains committed to its artistic roots. Each location reflects Kapow’s eclectic energy through abstract interiors, commissioned murals, and artwork by local talents like Rosanna Kalis, creating an environment where cuisine and creativity coexist. In Delray Beach, refreshed design touches and an expanded indoor-outdoor lounge are underway, while both venues continue to offer versatile event spaces and private karaoke rooms that blend entertainment with exceptional dining.
A Defining Moment for South Florida Dining
As Kapow Hospitality Group looks toward its next phase, it remains anchored by its founding ethos—culinary excellence, creativity, and community engagement. With a spirit that celebrates both tradition and innovation, the group continues to elevate Florida’s dining landscape, one concept at a time.
Kapow Boca Raton and Kapow Delray Beach are open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–12 a.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.–12 a.m.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.