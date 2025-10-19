LOUIS XIII Returns to Wynn Las Vegas with an Immersive Holiday Boutique
Source: LOUIS XIII
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
For the third consecutive year, LOUIS XIII Cognac brings its signature artistry and refinement to the Wynn Las Vegas, unveiling an immersive holiday pop-up boutique that runs October 15 through December 12, 2025. Designed to capture the essence of French savoir-faire in one of America’s most glamorous destinations, the experience invites guests into a world where time, craftsmanship, and rarity converge.
“As we return to Wynn Las Vegas for a third year, we are honored to continue deepening our connection with clients who seek the very finest expressions of craftsmanship. The boutique offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the timeless legacy of LOUIS XIII Cognac in the heart of a city celebrated for its vibrancy.”
Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury at Rémy Cointreau Americas
A Refined Holiday Destination
The boutique, located at the Show Shop near the Awakening Theater, welcomes guests with an elevated retail environment designed to showcase the artistry behind LOUIS XIII. Open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday through Sunday until 10:00 p.m.—with extended hours during major Wynn events—the space transforms throughout the season with rotating décor and activations. During Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Ultimate Race Week, and the holiday season, guests can enjoy special immersive experiences, intimate tastings, and bespoke personalization sessions.
The Art of Discovery
Inside, the LOUIS XIII experience unfolds through a curated selection of iconic decanters, limited editions, and objets d’art. Tastings are hosted Thursday through Saturday between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. by appointment, allowing guests to appreciate the cognac’s nuanced layers in a private, sensory setting.
Collectors will find the full range of the maison’s timeless creations, including:
The Drop (5x10mL, $950)
The Miniature (50mL, $800)
The Classic (1L, $4,650)
The Magnum (1.5L, $10,500)
The Jeroboam (3L, $33,000) — newly released in the U.S. this year
Each decanter exemplifies the craftsmanship and precision that define LOUIS XIII, complemented by an array of custom accessories for discerning collectors.
Introducing Rare Cask 42.1
A centerpiece of the boutique is the RARE CASK 42.1, the latest chapter in LOUIS XIII’s most exclusive collection. Discovered by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau in a single tierçon (a rare French oak cask used for aging cognac), this extraordinary expression stands apart with its unique aromatic profile and an unexpected 42.1% ABV.
Presented in a black Baccarat crystal decanter adorned with gold and rhodium accents, RARE CASK 42.1 comes as part of a complete ritual set, offering collectors a chance to own one of the maison’s most exceptional releases.
Art de la Table Debuts in the U.S.
Marking another first, the boutique is the only location in the United States to showcase LOUIS XIII’s Art de la Table—a new line of porcelain tableware created in collaboration with French atelier J.L. Coquet. The debut collections, Soil is Our Soul and Light of Time, reinterpret fine dining through porcelain that honors the brand’s deep connection to time and terroir.
Each set is available for purchase as complete six-piece collections ($3,400–$4,000) or individually ($500–$750 per piece), blending the grace of French craftsmanship with the LOUIS XIII philosophy of preservation and artistry.
Bespoke Personalization and Seasonal Touches
Throughout the season, guests can enjoy on-site customization, including complimentary embossing of LOUIS XIII The Drop leather cases and engraving of crystal glasses. These services are available 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday, ensuring every purchase can be elevated with a personal touch.
During the holiday period (November 24 – December 12), the boutique will transform once again—introducing seasonal décor, gift wrapping, and limited-edition offerings such as custom coffrets featuring refined gold leaf details and exclusive LOUIS XIII ornaments created for Wynn Las Vegas.
A Legacy of Time
Since its founding in 1874, LOUIS XIII has symbolized the artistry of time itself—each decanter representing generations of cellar masters who blend precious eaux-de-vie from the Grande Champagne region of Cognac. Guided today by Baptiste Loiseau, the house remains dedicated to craftsmanship, nature, and the enduring relationship between human artistry and the passage of time.
With its return to Wynn Las Vegas, LOUIS XIII once again proves that true luxury lies in experience—the kind that transcends the present moment and becomes timeless.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.