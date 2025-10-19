LOUIS XIII Returns to Wynn Las Vegas with an Immersive Holiday Boutique

The boutique, located at the Show Shop near the Awakening Theater, welcomes guests with an elevated retail environment designed to showcase the artistry behind LOUIS XIII. Open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday through Sunday until 10:00 p.m.—with extended hours during major Wynn events—the space transforms throughout the season with rotating décor and activations. During Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Ultimate Race Week, and the holiday season, guests can enjoy special immersive experiences, intimate tastings, and bespoke personalization sessions.