Rivareno Gelato Expands to Coral Gables, Bringing Bologna’s Finest to Miami’s Sweet Scene
Source: Rivareno Gelato
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Few desserts evoke nostalgia and craftsmanship like Italian gelato—and few do it with the authenticity and refinement of Rivareno Gelato, the Bologna-born brand that has become a local sensation in Miami. Following the success of its Mary Brickell Village location, Rivareno has announced the opening of its second South Florida outpost in Coral Gables, inviting guests to experience “Italy by the scoop” in one of Miami’s most storied neighborhoods.
From Bologna to Brickell
Founded in Bologna, the culinary heart of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Rivareno was created as a tribute to Italy’s storied gastronomic traditions. Its name—meaning “shores of the Reno River”—speaks to a sense of place, craftsmanship, and authenticity that defines every batch of its velvety gelato. After establishing a devoted following in cities like Rome and Milan, Rivareno made its U.S. debut in February 2022, quickly becoming a Brickell favorite known for its rich flavors and impeccable texture.
Now, the beloved brand is expanding into Coral Gables, a neighborhood that mirrors its European elegance and appreciation for fine food.
The Art of the Laboratorio Italiano
At the heart of Rivareno’s philosophy is its Laboratorio Italiano, the in-store laboratory where each batch of gelato is freshly prepared daily—and often multiple times a day. The brand’s commitment to freshness means that every spoonful is free of artificial colorings, preservatives, hydrogenated oils, or chemical additives. Instead, Rivareno relies on whole fruits and natural ingredients, allowing each flavor to shine authentically.
Served at a slightly warmer temperature than traditional ice cream, Rivareno’s gelato achieves an exceptionally creamy texture and depth of flavor. The result is a scoop that’s never icy, always velvety, and irresistibly smooth.
Signature Flavors and Italian Creations
Rivareno’s menu celebrates both Italian classics and imaginative house specialties. Guests can indulge in favorites like Cremino Rivareno, Pistachio, Bacio, and Morena, alongside timeless staples such as Nocciola, Stracciatella, Vaniglia Bourbon, and Cioccolato. The lineup evolves frequently, offering new creations that keep loyal patrons returning for more.
Beyond gelato, Rivareno’s offerings extend into a full dessert experience. Highlights include signature crêpes drizzled with pistachio or gianduia sauce, warm brownies topped with gelato, waffles, gelato sandwiches, cookies, milkshakes, and rich Italian-style hot chocolate. For celebrations, custom gelato cakes—available in two sizes with up to two flavors—offer a modern take on traditional Italian indulgence.
Those looking to take the experience home can order takeaway tubs or delivery, while the holidays bring an extra-special treat: seasonal panettone filled with gelato in pistachio or bacio flavors.
Recognized Italian Excellence
Since its early beginnings, Rivareno has been synonymous with craftsmanship and quality. The brand was awarded “Migliore Gelateria d’Italia” (Best Gelato in Italy) by the Golosaria Association in 2008 and continues to be recognized as a “Maestro del Gusto” (Master of Taste) by Slow Food International, an organization that champions sustainable and artisanal food production.
In the U.S., its Miami flagship has received local acclaim, earning Best Dessert 2023 in The Miami Herald’s “Best of Miami” awards. The recognition speaks not only to its impeccable gelato but also to the atmosphere that encourages guests to slow down, connect, and savor the moment.
A New Destination for Miami’s Sweet Tooth
Rivareno’s Coral Gables opening continues its mission of bringing European authenticity to Miami’s cosmopolitan dining landscape. Its signature style—equal parts refined and comforting—has made it a destination for families, food lovers, and anyone seeking a taste of Italy without leaving the city.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.