The Salty and poppi Join Forces for a Limited-Edition Root Beer Float-Inspired Menu
Source: The Salty X poppi
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s favorite artisan donut shop, The Salty, is teaming up with poppi, the sparkling prebiotic soda brand, for a one-week collaboration that reimagines one of America’s most nostalgic desserts: the root beer float. The partnership blends The Salty’s inventive approach to pastries with poppi’s modern, health-forward twist on soda culture, resulting in a menu that’s equal parts nostalgic and new.
Available at all The Salty locations nationwide from October 20 through 26, the limited-time collection includes one donut and two specialty drinks—each inspired by the classic soda fountain treat but reinterpreted for today’s generation.
A Modern Spin on a Soda Shop Classic
At the heart of the collaboration is the poppi x The Salty Root Beer Float Donut, crafted with The Salty’s signature 24-hour brioche base. The donut is glazed in Root Beer poppi, filled with mascarpone whipped cream, and finished with a drizzle of Root Beer poppi caramel—a decadent nod to the timeless float that inspired it.
Guests can pair their donut with two exclusive beverages:
The poppi x The Salty Dirty Root Beer Float, made with Root Beer poppi and topped with The Salty’s housemade vanilla bean cold foam.
The poppi x The Salty Root Beer & Cherry Espresso Tonic, a layered creation featuring Root Beer poppi, housemade cherry vanilla syrup, and Black Cat espresso served over ice.
Both drinks are presented in a custom 16-ounce poppi x The Salty cup, featuring a scannable QR code that gives guests a chance to win free poppi for an entire year.
Collaboration Rooted in Creativity
“This collab captures everything we love about working with creative, like-minded partners. This spin on the root beer float, which is such a classic treat, is unlike anything we’ve done before. poppi is a brand I personally love. They’re reinventing a category with flavor, fun and innovation, values that are at the heart of what we do at The Salty, too. We’re always looking for new ways to surprise our guests with unexpected donut and coffee pairings and this menu does exactly that.”
Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez, Co-Founder at The Salty
The partnership brings together two brands known for shaking up their respective spaces. Since opening its first shop in Miami, The Salty has earned national recognition as one of the best donut shops in America, praised for its artisanal brioche-based donuts, specialty coffees, and inventive seasonal collaborations that span food, beverage, and fashion. Previous partnerships have included a highly successful limited-run collaboration with Jimmy Butler’s BIGFACE Coffee.
Meanwhile, poppi has redefined what soda can be. Known for its playful branding and functional benefits, the brand’s prebiotic sodas—made with organic apple cider vinegar, agave inulin, and cassava root fiber—have become a social media phenomenon and a fixture in celebrity kitchens. The company continues to lead the better-for-you beverage trend with a mission to make soda fun, functional, and flavorful again.
A Week of Nostalgia and Flavor
The poppi x The Salty Root Beer Float Donut will be priced at $5.75, while the two limited-edition drinks will be available for $6.50 each. The collection will run October 20–26, 2025, at all The Salty shops nationwide while supplies last.
