Best Halloween Events and Activities in Miami 2025: Spooky, Stylish, and Family-Friendly Fun

At Cleo, creativity flows as freely as the Mezcal Amarás. The Potions & Pottery workshop begins with a mezcal tasting reception before guests roll up their sleeves for a hands-on ceramics class led by Ocisly Ceramics. Between shaping clay and sipping mini Halloween-themed cocktails, guests can enjoy Mediterranean bites and an atmosphere that blurs the line between art class and cocktail hour. Tickets are $40, and all materials are provided for an evening that’s as tactile as it is tasteful.