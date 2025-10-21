Chef Eduard Xatruch speaking at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress
Chef Eduard Xatruch of Disfrutar shares insights on modern Mediterranean cuisine at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of 2025 Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress, Miami, FL

Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress Celebrates Ten Years of Disfrutar with Landmark Miami Edition

Chef Eduard Xatruch of the World’s No. 1 Restaurant Leads a Global Culinary Dialogue in Brickell, Uniting Miami’s Top Chefs in a Celebration of Creativity, Authenticity, and Mediterranean Craftsmanship

Source: Estrella Damm

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

Miami’s culinary scene reached new heights as the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress made its highly anticipated U.S. return with a landmark event at Dua Miami in Brickell. Drawing more than 200 guests, the 2025 edition—titled Disfrutar: 10 Years of Innovation and Creativity—paid tribute to a decade of avant-garde excellence from the World’s No. 1 Restaurant, Disfrutar, while spotlighting Miami’s growing role as a nexus for global gastronomy.

Chefs celebrate creativity at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress
Guest enjoys a bite under the Miami skyline
Chef presents a tasting plate
Chef Eduard Xatruch connects with guests
Chefs prepare signature Mediterranean-inspired dishes
Culinary leaders share insights during the panel

A Landmark Return

After several years abroad, the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress returned to the U.S. with a renewed sense of purpose, bridging continents through the language of food. The program opened with an exclusive screening of Blank Plate: Creating the Best Restaurant in the World (Plato en Blanco), a documentary chronicling the ten-year journey of Disfrutar’s visionary co-founders Eduard Xatruch, Oriol Castro, and Mateu Casañas. The film, previously shown only at select international festivals, offered an intimate look at the trio’s pursuit of creative perfection.

Guests enjoy the live culinary presentations
Guests enjoy the live culinary presentations at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress in Miami

Eduard Xatruch: Discipline as the Path to Creativity

Following the screening, Chef Eduard Xatruch took the stage for a rare, in-depth presentation about Disfrutar’s evolution, its collaborative DNA, its disciplined approach to experimentation, and the philosophy that has shaped its ascent to the top of global fine dining.

Describing how dialogue and rigor drive their creative process, Chef Eduard Xatruch said:

“At Disfrutar, creativity is the result of discipline and shared purpose. Each idea passes through the hands of three minds, and that conversation becomes the dish.”

Chef Eduard Xatruch

Chef Eduard Xatruch speaks onstage
Chef Eduard Xatruch speaks onstage at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress event

A recurring theme throughout his talk was authenticity. Xatruch emphasized the team’s commitment to remaining faithful to their vision of avant-garde Mediterranean cuisine, even as they refine and adapt. “We listen,” he said, “but we do not waver.” For Disfrutar, success means elevating the essentials, whether sourcing the best possible ingredients or investing in the team that transforms them. “If a dish calls for an egg, we use the very best egg,” he added, a simple but powerful reflection of the restaurant’s guiding principle: substance over spectacle.

Chef Eduard Xatruch speaking at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress
The Tequila Festival Brings Agave-Fueled Libations, Entertainment, Art and Fun to Boca Raton

Miami’s Culinary Voices Join the Conversation

Chef prepares vibrant Mediterranean-inspired bites
Chef prepares vibrant Mediterranean-inspired bites at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress

The dialogue expanded with a panel moderated by Gabriel Ornelas, featuring some of Miami’s most dynamic chefs—José Mendín (Pubbelly Sushi), Eduardo Lara (Wolf of Tacos), and Alejandra Espinoza (Cotoa). Together with Xatruch, they explored the intersections of creativity, risk-taking, and conviction within Miami’s evolving culinary identity. Their discussion underscored how global innovation and local authenticity coexist in the city’s kitchens, reflecting a shared pursuit of excellence across borders.

Chefs share insights during the panel
Chefs share insights on creativity and collaboration during the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress panel

A Rooftop Celebration of Craft and Community

The afternoon culminated with a poolside rooftop reception at Dua Miami, where attendees mingled under the late-afternoon sun, Estrella Damm in hand. Miami’s culinary elite served a tasting menu of elevated small bites that showcased the city’s diverse and daring food culture. Participants included José Mendín (Pubbelly Sushi), Diego Oka (La Mar), Eduardo Lara (Wolf of Tacos), Alejandra Espinoza (Cotoa), Guillermo Perez Eleicegui (Ossobuco), Aitor Garate Berasuluze (Edan Bistro), Victor Rosado (Quink), and Jhonny Delgado and Richard Ortega (To Be Determined)—each bringing their own creative flair to the table.

As plates were passed and glasses clinked, the spirit of the Congress came into sharp focus: a community of chefs united not just by technique, but by dialogue, integrity, and respect for their craft.

A glass of Estrella Damm beer
Mediterranean-inspired bites prepared by chefs
A glass of Estrella Damm Inedit

A Global Tradition with Mediterranean Roots

For Estrella Damm, the Congress represents an extension of its Mediterranean philosophy. “Events like this celebrate the innovation and collaboration that keep gastronomy moving forward, and Miami continues to prove itself as a global culinary destination,” said Marjanne Kalf, Miami Market Manager for Estrella Damm.

Since 1876, Estrella Damm has embodied the Mediterranean way of life, blending craftsmanship and culture through beer brewed with 100% natural ingredients sourced from local farmers in the region. Its ongoing commitment to authenticity and quality mirrors the very ethos celebrated at this year’s Congress.

With its mix of global influence and local energy, the 2025 Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress reaffirmed Miami’s place on the international culinary stage. As Chef Xatruch’s words echoed through the room, it became clear that great cuisine, like great craftsmanship, thrives when passion and purpose move in unison.
Chef Eduard Xatruch speaking at the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress
10 Ways Miami’s 2025 South Beach Seafood Festival Will Have You Hooked

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Drinks
Food

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com