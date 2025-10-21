Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress Celebrates Ten Years of Disfrutar with Landmark Miami Edition

A recurring theme throughout his talk was authenticity. Xatruch emphasized the team’s commitment to remaining faithful to their vision of avant-garde Mediterranean cuisine, even as they refine and adapt. “We listen,” he said, “but we do not waver.” For Disfrutar, success means elevating the essentials, whether sourcing the best possible ingredients or investing in the team that transforms them. “If a dish calls for an egg, we use the very best egg,” he added, a simple but powerful reflection of the restaurant’s guiding principle: substance over spectacle.