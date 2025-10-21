Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress Celebrates Ten Years of Disfrutar with Landmark Miami Edition
Miami’s culinary scene reached new heights as the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress made its highly anticipated U.S. return with a landmark event at Dua Miami in Brickell. Drawing more than 200 guests, the 2025 edition—titled Disfrutar: 10 Years of Innovation and Creativity—paid tribute to a decade of avant-garde excellence from the World’s No. 1 Restaurant, Disfrutar, while spotlighting Miami’s growing role as a nexus for global gastronomy.
A Landmark Return
After several years abroad, the Estrella Damm Gastronomy Congress returned to the U.S. with a renewed sense of purpose, bridging continents through the language of food. The program opened with an exclusive screening of Blank Plate: Creating the Best Restaurant in the World (Plato en Blanco), a documentary chronicling the ten-year journey of Disfrutar’s visionary co-founders Eduard Xatruch, Oriol Castro, and Mateu Casañas. The film, previously shown only at select international festivals, offered an intimate look at the trio’s pursuit of creative perfection.
Eduard Xatruch: Discipline as the Path to Creativity
Following the screening, Chef Eduard Xatruch took the stage for a rare, in-depth presentation about Disfrutar’s evolution, its collaborative DNA, its disciplined approach to experimentation, and the philosophy that has shaped its ascent to the top of global fine dining.
Describing how dialogue and rigor drive their creative process, Chef Eduard Xatruch said:
“At Disfrutar, creativity is the result of discipline and shared purpose. Each idea passes through the hands of three minds, and that conversation becomes the dish.”
Chef Eduard Xatruch
A recurring theme throughout his talk was authenticity. Xatruch emphasized the team’s commitment to remaining faithful to their vision of avant-garde Mediterranean cuisine, even as they refine and adapt. “We listen,” he said, “but we do not waver.” For Disfrutar, success means elevating the essentials, whether sourcing the best possible ingredients or investing in the team that transforms them. “If a dish calls for an egg, we use the very best egg,” he added, a simple but powerful reflection of the restaurant’s guiding principle: substance over spectacle.
Miami’s Culinary Voices Join the Conversation
The dialogue expanded with a panel moderated by Gabriel Ornelas, featuring some of Miami’s most dynamic chefs—José Mendín (Pubbelly Sushi), Eduardo Lara (Wolf of Tacos), and Alejandra Espinoza (Cotoa). Together with Xatruch, they explored the intersections of creativity, risk-taking, and conviction within Miami’s evolving culinary identity. Their discussion underscored how global innovation and local authenticity coexist in the city’s kitchens, reflecting a shared pursuit of excellence across borders.
A Rooftop Celebration of Craft and Community
The afternoon culminated with a poolside rooftop reception at Dua Miami, where attendees mingled under the late-afternoon sun, Estrella Damm in hand. Miami’s culinary elite served a tasting menu of elevated small bites that showcased the city’s diverse and daring food culture. Participants included José Mendín (Pubbelly Sushi), Diego Oka (La Mar), Eduardo Lara (Wolf of Tacos), Alejandra Espinoza (Cotoa), Guillermo Perez Eleicegui (Ossobuco), Aitor Garate Berasuluze (Edan Bistro), Victor Rosado (Quink), and Jhonny Delgado and Richard Ortega (To Be Determined)—each bringing their own creative flair to the table.
As plates were passed and glasses clinked, the spirit of the Congress came into sharp focus: a community of chefs united not just by technique, but by dialogue, integrity, and respect for their craft.
A Global Tradition with Mediterranean Roots
For Estrella Damm, the Congress represents an extension of its Mediterranean philosophy. “Events like this celebrate the innovation and collaboration that keep gastronomy moving forward, and Miami continues to prove itself as a global culinary destination,” said Marjanne Kalf, Miami Market Manager for Estrella Damm.
Since 1876, Estrella Damm has embodied the Mediterranean way of life, blending craftsmanship and culture through beer brewed with 100% natural ingredients sourced from local farmers in the region. Its ongoing commitment to authenticity and quality mirrors the very ethos celebrated at this year’s Congress.
