The Tequila Festival Brings Agave-Fueled Libations, Entertainment, Art and Fun to Boca Raton
What could be better than slowly savoring a refreshing salt-rimmed Marguerita on a balmy South Florida evening? Only sipping and sampling dozens of tempting tequila drinks and premium tequila brands—when you drink responsibly.
Welcome to the Tequila Festival (formerly Sunset Tequila) set for Saturday, November 8 in Boca Raton. Adding to the always-fun festival are live entertainment, tempting bar foods for purchase, entertainment, competition, local art and more. It’s always a formula for an unforgettable evening, and this year promises to be no exception.
Tequila Sets the Spirited Tone
Attendees will enjoy more than 30 premium tequilas, mezcals, and craft spirits and beers from dozens of top-tier brands as creative cocktails and neat pours. Adding to the experience is a curated selection of restaurant and street food selected to complement the festive libations.
If all that fuels a desire to rock to some rhythmic beats, attendees are in luck. On hand for the event is top-tier South Florida musical entertainment including The Supervillains, Paul Anthony and The Reggae Souljahs, Tasty Vibrations and DJ GQ Worldwide. Line Dancing with Lindsay adds some country-themed fun.
Enjoy a Panoply of Creative, Immersive Experiences
Guests also will enjoy an immersive fun experience with lounge zones, photo ops, games, competitions and interactive challenges.
A special highlight this year will be a live artistic painting competition where creativity runs wild and guests decide who takes home the prize.
It’s an unforgettable celebration of agave, community and good roll-up-your-sleeves fun for the benefit of a good cause—the True Hospitality community, a nonprofit supporting the hospitality industry members.
The event takes place from 4 to 10PM at the Mizner Park Amphitheater Tickets and more information are available here.
