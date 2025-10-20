Two women enjoy pink tequila cocktails at The Tequila Festival
Festivalgoers toast the return of The Tequila Festival in Boca Raton, celebrating agave spirits, artistry, and communityPhoto Courtesy of The Tequila Festival

The Tequila Festival Brings Agave-Fueled Libations, Entertainment, Art and Fun to Boca Raton

Get Set for an Evening of Non-Stop Celebration on Saturday, November 8 to Benefit a Worthy Cause

What could be better than slowly savoring a refreshing salt-rimmed Marguerita on a balmy South Florida evening? Only sipping and sampling dozens of tempting tequila drinks and premium tequila brands—when you drink responsibly.

Three women with festive face paint posing at The Tequila Festival.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka team embraces the spirit of the festival with themed face paintPhoto Courtesy of The Tequila Festival

Welcome to the Tequila Festival (formerly Sunset Tequila) set for Saturday, November 8 in Boca Raton. Adding to the always-fun festival are live entertainment, tempting bar foods for purchase, entertainment, competition, local art and more. It’s always a formula for an unforgettable evening, and this year promises to be no exception.

Margaritas at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Live performance at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Food being prepared at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Atmosphere at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Vintage photo bus with “Good Times Roll” logo at The Tequila Festival
Guests at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton

Tequila Sets the Spirited Tone

Attendees will enjoy more than 30 premium tequilas, mezcals, and craft spirits and beers from dozens of top-tier brands as creative cocktails and neat pours. Adding to the experience is a curated selection of restaurant and street food selected to complement the festive libations. 

If all that fuels a desire to rock to some rhythmic beats, attendees are in luck. On hand for the event is top-tier South Florida musical entertainment including The Supervillains, Paul Anthony and The Reggae Souljahs, Tasty Vibrations and DJ GQ Worldwide. Line Dancing with Lindsay adds some country-themed fun.

Two women sipping tequila samples at The Tequila Festival
Guests enjoy signature tequila tastings at Boca Raton’s annual Tequila FestivalPhoto Courtesy of The Tequila Festival
Enjoy a Panoply of Creative, Immersive Experiences

Guests also will enjoy an immersive fun experience with lounge zones, photo ops, games, competitions and interactive challenges.

A special highlight this year will be a live artistic painting competition where creativity runs wild and guests decide who takes home the prize.

"Cheers!" at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Tacos at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Live performance at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Guests at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Chilled oysters at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton
Guests at the Tequila Festival in Boca Raton

It’s an unforgettable celebration of agave, community and good roll-up-your-sleeves fun for the benefit of a good cause—the True Hospitality community, a nonprofit supporting the hospitality industry members.

The event takes place from 4 to 10PM at the Mizner Park Amphitheater Tickets and more information are available here. 

