Dion Launches in Miami, Bringing a New Way to Connect Over Cocktails

The Invite-Only App Blends Digital Innovation With Real-World Hospitality, Redefining How Miamians Meet, Mingle, And Make Connections

A Toast to Connection

Earlier this month, Dion celebrated its official Miami launch with an intimate cocktail event at The Joyce, hosted alongside the venue’s executive team. The evening welcomed inaugural members to experience what Dion does best, bridging digital gestures with authentic, in-person moments. Guests enjoyed signature light bites by Executive Chef James Taylor, including The Joyce’s famed burger, alongside a bespoke Dion cocktail crafted with You & Me Vodka (redeemable through the app itself).

It was a fitting debut for a city where socializing is second nature. Dion, an invite-only social app that allows members to send real drinks, is redefining how Miamians connect, turning casual gestures into meaningful encounters.

The App That Turns “Let’s Grab a Drink” Into “Now”

Born at the intersection of social networking, gifting, and hospitality, Dion introduces a refreshing take on digital connection. Instead of likes and follows, members exchange real beverages at high-end venues, sparking spontaneous meetups and genuine connections. With just a few taps, a user can send anything from a matcha to a martini, instantly transforming the familiar phrase “let’s grab a drink” into action.

Behind the app are co-founders Revekka Palaiologou, a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur, and hospitality visionary Miltos Kambourides. Together, they’ve built a platform that merges the convenience of mobile technology with the warmth of real-world interaction.

Currently live in New York, Miami, and Dubai, Dion plans to expand to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Paris, and London. The platform already counts over 80 luxury partner venues, including Casa Tua, Forte de Miami, Casadonna, Sparrow Italia, Zuri, and Lucky Cat, as well as more than 15,000 membership applications. This is a testament to the growing desire for authentic, face-to-face engagement in an increasingly digital world.

Miami’s Perfect Match

In a city synonymous with nightlife, luxury, and social discovery, Dion’s arrival feels right at home. Miami’s culture thrives on connection, meeting someone for a drink is often the start of something more, whether it’s friendship, romance, or a new business opportunity.

Through the app, users can view profiles that include interests and careers, creating space for both organic networking and personal connection. The result is a platform that captures Miami’s energy and turns it into opportunity, one drink at a time.

Beyond cocktails, Dion’s collaboration with The Joyce goes further. Members can unlock exclusive menu items like the Joyce Burger and Caviar Latkes directly through the app, blending digital discovery with culinary indulgence. The brand has also expanded its Miami footprint with curated events at Delilah and Harbor Club, cultivating a community centered around shared experiences.

A New Social Era

Dion’s Miami debut signals a shift toward blending luxury hospitality with meaningful digital engagement. In a time when connections often start online, Dion encourages users to bring those moments into the real world, over something as simple (and timeless) as a drink.

It’s a concept that feels tailor-made for Miami, where every night holds the potential for a new connection and every toast tells a story.
