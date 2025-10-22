Dion Launches in Miami, Bringing a New Way to Connect Over Cocktails

Currently live in New York, Miami, and Dubai, Dion plans to expand to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Paris, and London. The platform already counts over 80 luxury partner venues, including Casa Tua, Forte de Miami, Casadonna, Sparrow Italia, Zuri, and Lucky Cat, as well as more than 15,000 membership applications. This is a testament to the growing desire for authentic, face-to-face engagement in an increasingly digital world.