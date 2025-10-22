House of Domes Brings Elevated Tuscan Elegance to the South Village

A new gem has arrived in downtown Manhattan with the opening of House of Domes, an elegant Tuscan-inspired restaurant from the acclaimed AMZ Group—known for celebrated destinations such as Duomo 51 and Ramerino Italian Prime. Located on Charlton Street in the South Village, House of Domes blends classic Italian warmth with modern sophistication, offering a transportive dining experience that echoes the romance of Tuscany as the flagship restaurant at the Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan SoHo Village.