Tuscan dishes and cocktails elegantly arranged on a dining table
In the heart of downtown Manhattan, House of Domes brings the romance of Tuscany to life with handcrafted cuisine, signature cocktails, and an ambiance that marries Italian warmth with modern elegancePhoto Courtesy of House of Domes

House of Domes Brings Elevated Tuscan Elegance to the South Village

House of Domes: A Tuscan Culinary Haven in Manhattan's South Village

A new gem has arrived in downtown Manhattan with the opening of House of Domes, an elegant Tuscan-inspired restaurant from the acclaimed AMZ Group—known for celebrated destinations such as Duomo 51 and Ramerino Italian Prime. Located on Charlton Street in the South Village, House of Domes blends classic Italian warmth with modern sophistication, offering a transportive dining experience that echoes the romance of Tuscany as the flagship restaurant at the Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan SoHo Village.

Elegant Tuscan dining room with warm lighting and modern seating
Warm golden tones and intimate lighting define the main dining room at House of Domes, where Tuscan elegance meets downtown sophisticationPhoto Courtesy of House of Domes

Entering through a stunning glass-domed terrace, guests are welcomed into a relaxed bar and lounge area ideal for cocktails, antipasti, and conversation. Beyond the terrace, the main dining room unfolds beneath a second gleaming dome that bathes the intimate space in natural light. Rich forest-green seating, Tuscan wood accents, and a striking glass wine wall set the tone for a refined yet inviting ambiance that speaks to the heart of traditional Italian hospitality.

Queen of Hearts cocktail
Interior atmosphere
Soup of the Day

At the helm of the kitchen is Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj, whose impressive culinary pedigree spans La Giostra in Florence to celebrated New York establishments. Chef Hodoj brings a passionate, ingredient-driven approach to Tuscan cuisine, crafting fresh pasta daily and showcasing the bold, comforting flavors of Italy through seasonal, house-made dishes.

A Menu Rooted in Tuscan Tradition

House of Domes offers a thoughtfully curated menu of Italian classics elevated with modern technique and artistry. Appetizers such as Carpaccio di Polpo with steamed octopus and roasted cherry tomatoes or Cozze al Vino Bianco in fragrant white wine and garlic set the tone for an exceptional dining journey.

Cozze al vino bianco
Cozze al vino biancoPhoto Courtesy of House of Domes

Standout handmade pasta dishes include:

  • Fettuccine al Ragu D’Agnello – slow-braised lamb ragu over fresh fettuccine

  • Rigatoni alla vodka – a rich and creamy spicy tomato sauce with burrata to add depth

  • Linguine alla “Trabocolara” – a seafood medley of mussels, shrimp, and calamari with a hint of spice

Tuscan dishes and antipasti displayed on a table at House of Domes
An abundant spread showcases the authentic flavors and artistry of Tuscan cuisine at House of DomesPhoto Courtesy of House of Domes

Entrées range from refined classics such as Vitello Milanese and Tagliata di Manzo—a 12-ounce Prime NY strip steak enhanced with truffle mushroom sauce—to lighter fare like grilled whole branzino filleted tableside

Desserts maintain the Italian tradition of simplicity and indulgence, offering silky panna cotta, decadent crème brûlée, and espresso laden tiramisu

French toast with berries and honey served at House of Domes
A sweet finale to brunch—French toast with fresh berries and honey at House of DomesPhoto Courtesy of House of Domes
Tuscan dishes and cocktails elegantly arranged on a dining table
Upon The Palace Honors Mid-Autumn Festival with a Banquet Worthy of Dynasties

Cocktails, Wine, and Weekend Brunch

The beverage program is equally enticing, with a wine list highlighting exceptional vintages from Tuscany and California. House of Domes’ cocktail offerings include timeless classics and inventive signatures such as the Midnight Smoke, a bourbon-based creation served in a smoked glass, and the Queen of Hearts, a refreshing tequila-forward cocktail with hints of watermelon, jalapeño, and mint.

In addition to dinner, House of Domes welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, making it a versatile new destination for any time of day.

Royal Blush
Regal punch
Cocktail

A New Destination for Refined Dining

With its stunning architecture, exceptional hospitality led by General Manager Orald Lito, and a culinary program that celebrates the soul of Tuscany, House of Domes is poised to become one of the city’s most sought-after dining experiences. Whether for an intimate dinner, weekend brunch, or private gathering in the 18-seat private dining room, this South Village newcomer promises a memorable taste of Italy in the heart of New York City.

66 Charlton Street, New York, NY
houseofdomesnyc.com
@houseofdomes
Phone: (212) 206-3766
Quinoa salad
Tagliata di Manzo
Spagetti Carbonara con Asparagi
Tuscan dishes and cocktails elegantly arranged on a dining table
Din Tai Fung Expands to Brooklyn with New Location at The Brook

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Drinks
Food
New York

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com