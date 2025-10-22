House of Domes Brings Elevated Tuscan Elegance to the South Village
A new gem has arrived in downtown Manhattan with the opening of House of Domes, an elegant Tuscan-inspired restaurant from the acclaimed AMZ Group—known for celebrated destinations such as Duomo 51 and Ramerino Italian Prime. Located on Charlton Street in the South Village, House of Domes blends classic Italian warmth with modern sophistication, offering a transportive dining experience that echoes the romance of Tuscany as the flagship restaurant at the Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan SoHo Village.
Entering through a stunning glass-domed terrace, guests are welcomed into a relaxed bar and lounge area ideal for cocktails, antipasti, and conversation. Beyond the terrace, the main dining room unfolds beneath a second gleaming dome that bathes the intimate space in natural light. Rich forest-green seating, Tuscan wood accents, and a striking glass wine wall set the tone for a refined yet inviting ambiance that speaks to the heart of traditional Italian hospitality.
At the helm of the kitchen is Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj, whose impressive culinary pedigree spans La Giostra in Florence to celebrated New York establishments. Chef Hodoj brings a passionate, ingredient-driven approach to Tuscan cuisine, crafting fresh pasta daily and showcasing the bold, comforting flavors of Italy through seasonal, house-made dishes.
A Menu Rooted in Tuscan Tradition
House of Domes offers a thoughtfully curated menu of Italian classics elevated with modern technique and artistry. Appetizers such as Carpaccio di Polpo with steamed octopus and roasted cherry tomatoes or Cozze al Vino Bianco in fragrant white wine and garlic set the tone for an exceptional dining journey.
Standout handmade pasta dishes include:
Fettuccine al Ragu D’Agnello – slow-braised lamb ragu over fresh fettuccine
Rigatoni alla vodka – a rich and creamy spicy tomato sauce with burrata to add depth
Linguine alla “Trabocolara” – a seafood medley of mussels, shrimp, and calamari with a hint of spice
Entrées range from refined classics such as Vitello Milanese and Tagliata di Manzo—a 12-ounce Prime NY strip steak enhanced with truffle mushroom sauce—to lighter fare like grilled whole branzino filleted tableside
Desserts maintain the Italian tradition of simplicity and indulgence, offering silky panna cotta, decadent crème brûlée, and espresso laden tiramisu
Cocktails, Wine, and Weekend Brunch
The beverage program is equally enticing, with a wine list highlighting exceptional vintages from Tuscany and California. House of Domes’ cocktail offerings include timeless classics and inventive signatures such as the Midnight Smoke, a bourbon-based creation served in a smoked glass, and the Queen of Hearts, a refreshing tequila-forward cocktail with hints of watermelon, jalapeño, and mint.
In addition to dinner, House of Domes welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, making it a versatile new destination for any time of day.
A New Destination for Refined Dining
With its stunning architecture, exceptional hospitality led by General Manager Orald Lito, and a culinary program that celebrates the soul of Tuscany, House of Domes is poised to become one of the city’s most sought-after dining experiences. Whether for an intimate dinner, weekend brunch, or private gathering in the 18-seat private dining room, this South Village newcomer promises a memorable taste of Italy in the heart of New York City.
66 Charlton Street, New York, NY
houseofdomesnyc.com
@houseofdomes
Phone: (212) 206-3766
