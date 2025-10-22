Inside The Wall Street Hotel x NYC Wine & Food Festival 2025 Chef After Party
A Night Where Culinary Stars Shined Above Wall Street
On Saturday, October 18, the culinary elite of New York City converged atop Bar Tontine at The Wall Street Hotel for the 2025 Chef After Party, the official closing celebration of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ. The rooftop soirée marked the grand finale of one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, bringing together award-winning chefs, television personalities, and tastemakers for an evening that seamlessly blended indulgence and artistry.
Hosted by The Wall Street Hotel’s General Manager Prince A. Sanders, Festival Founder Lee Brian Schrager, and a21 CEO Brett Friedman, the party encapsulated the essence of New York’s luxury hospitality scene.
“As a hotel deeply rooted in the art of hospitality, it’s an honor to host the final celebration of New York City Wine & Food Festival — a night that brings together the industry’s finest and reminds us that great food is best enjoyed in great company.”
Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder
Sanders continued, “This event embodies the essence of The Wall Street Hotel — where connection, creativity, and celebration converge under one roof. We’re proud to light up Wall Street with renewed energy and excitement, highlighting the neighborhood’s continued evolution as a vibrant hub for culture, cuisine, and community in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.”
A Culinary Powerhouse Gathering
The guest list read like a roll call of the culinary world’s most recognizable names. Among those in attendance were Vijaya Kumar, chef of the award-winning Semma; Andrew Zimmern, the Emmy-winning chef and TV personality; and Alex Guarnaschelli, Food Network star and acclaimed restaurateur. The celebration also drew chefs Leah Cohen, Michael Voltaggio, Bryan Voltaggio, Antonia Lofaso, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Rōze Traore, and Lior Lev Sercarz, the spice maestro behind La Boîte.
Rounding out the roster were New York icons such as Jonathan Waxman, George Motz, and Jeff Mauro, whose presence reflected the event’s dynamic mix of tradition and innovation. The atmosphere was charged with camaraderie, laughter, and the unmistakable hum of culinary storytelling.
A Stylish Crowd and Skyline Spectacle
Beyond the chefs, the guest list brought together an eclectic mix of personalities across fashion, media, and entertainment. Attendees included supermodel Alex Lundqvist, TV host Bevy Smith, artist Ryan McGinnis, influencer Jackie Gebel (@noleftovers), chef Elle Luan (@veganbunnyelle), political commentator Ana Navarro, and fashion designer Jill Stuart. The star power didn’t stop there—nightlife icon Diane Brill, influencer Eric Goldie, journalist Kendis Gibson, comedian Seth Herzog, meteorologist Mike Woods, model Evan Betts, designer Marc Bouwer, and model Sophie Sumner were among the many who joined the festivities.
Inside the rooftop ballroom, the setting evolved into a playground of decadence. DJ Niks and Dovemother delivered high-energy sets, while guests indulged in caviar bumps, Champagne Telmont toasts, and flash tattoo pop-ups. The atmosphere blended luxury and whimsy, where every detail, from the glow of the skyline to the sparkle of glassware, captured the spirit of downtown celebration.
Decadent Bites and Playful Indulgence
True to its culinary roots, the evening served up a menu of playful, elevated bites that impressed even the most seasoned palates. Highlights included Lobster Corn Dogs, Foie Gras Croquetas, Wagyu Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Truffle Arancini, and Smash Burgers—each crafted with meticulous attention to flavor and presentation. Guests capped the night with a dessert experience as imaginative as the evening itself, featuring a moving dessert table dancer, cotton candy station, and candy bar that turned the rooftop into a confectionery dreamscape.
In keeping with the event’s flair for the memorable, attendees departed with engraved mother-of-pearl caviar spoons, a bespoke keepsake of the night’s opulence.
The Grand Finale of a Culinary Weekend
Presented in partnership with Champagne Telmont, Acqua Panna, S.Pellegrino, Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the Chef After Party closed out NYCWFF’s weekend-long celebration with elegance and exuberance.
As the final Champagne corks popped and the city lights shimmered below, it was clear that The Wall Street Hotel had once again elevated the standard for luxury hospitality in Lower Manhattan. The night was not only a tribute to the artistry of food and drink but a reminder of what makes New York’s culinary scene timeless, its ability to bring people together, one exquisite experience at a time.
