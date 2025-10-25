Babette in Coral Gables: A Culinary Love Story Rooted in Passion and Hospitality
A Love Letter in Culinary Form
Coral Gables has long been a haven for fine dining, but few places capture intimacy and authenticity quite like Babette. Tucked along Alcazar Avenue, the restaurant has quietly emerged as one of Miami’s most captivating culinary discoveries since its opening earlier this year. At its core, Babette is more than a restaurant; it is a heartfelt expression of love and legacy created by husband-and-wife team Chef Daniel “Dani” Chávez-Bello and Alexandra Oliveros Febres-Cordero.
“Babette is a place that could not be, would not exist, if it weren’t for Alex and the journey we’ve made together. The very soul of the place is built on what we share - the life, the love, the family we’ve created. We opened Babette to set a table where others can feel that same sense of joy, comfort, and amor de la vida.”
Chef Daniel “Dani” Chávez-Bello
That spirit of connection defines everything about Babette. The restaurant’s name and concept reflect Dani’s lifelong devotion to hospitality, the culmination of decades spent in some of the world’s most storied kitchens, and Alexandra’s gift for design and detail. Together, they’ve created a space that feels both refined and personal, a true embodiment of their shared story.
A Menu Built on Memory and Technique
Babette’s cuisine bridges Mediterranean sensibilities with French precision, Spanish vibrance, and Japanese minimalism. Each dish honors ingredient integrity while telling a quiet story of the chef’s journey.
The Crab Truffle Flan, one of the restaurant’s most celebrated plates, balances luxury and restraint with its base of chawanmushi, the Japanese steamed egg custard Dani discovered during his time in Asia. The Summer Vegetable Mosaic showcases organic carrots, radishes, snow peas, pickled cauliflower, and baby zucchini arranged into a striking tableau, while the Beet Tartare reimagines a carnivorous classic through a vegetarian lens with dashi and sherry-rosé vinegar.
Entrées highlight a blend of comfort and craftsmanship. The Housemade Cavatelli pairs tender lamb ragout with mint and paprika, while the Berkshire Pork Cutlet arrives crisp and golden, complemented by rosemary apple purée, asparagus, and porcini mushrooms. The Magret de Canard offers silky duck with roasted endive and kabocha squash, anchored by a zucchini-spinach purée.
Desserts remain elegantly understated, including an Apple Mille-Feuille and Berries Pavlova that close the meal with finesse. The beverage program is equally considered, featuring an expertly curated wine list by Dani himself, alongside a full bar designed for discovery.
Design with Heart and Intention
Babette’s atmosphere evokes European timelessness layered with Miami charm. Vintage-inspired furnishings, soft lighting, and modern touches create an ambiance that feels at once sophisticated and welcoming. Inside, 30 guests can dine amid the glow of candlelight, while the patio’s 20 seats offer an intimate alfresco escape beneath the Coral Gables sky.
Every design element bears Alexandra’s signature. Her background in product design and corporate image development informs the restaurant’s tactile, elegant aesthetic, resulting in a space that feels deeply personal yet universally inviting.
A Secret Upstairs: The Romeo Room
Babette’s story is far from complete. In November 2025, the couple will debut The Romeo Room, an intimate upstairs lounge designed as an ode to whimsy and romance. Draped in velvet and layered with Victorian tea room charm, the hidden retreat will serve crafted cocktails and curated bites in a space imagined as a private escape within the city.
The Romeo Room promises to expand Babette’s identity beyond the restaurant itself, offering guests a new dimension of indulgence defined by atmosphere, storytelling, and connection.
The Journey Behind the Vision
Chef Dani’s path to Babette began in Venezuela, where he first learned the language of food alongside his parents. His early love of cooking led him to Barcelona, where he trained at the world-renowned El Bulli, cooked for the King of Spain, and helped Lluçanès earn a Michelin star. Later, under celebrated chef David Bouley, he opened restaurants across the globe and honed his philosophy of cooking as both art and healing.
His time in Okinawa proved transformative, inspiring a lifelong fascination with Blue Zones, regions known for longevity and wellness, which continues to influence his approach to food today. In addition to leading Babette, Dani now serves as Chief Culinary Officer at Epicured, where he advances a mission of healing through food.
His journey intertwined with Alexandra’s in 2020, when a chance reconnection evolved into a partnership that combined culinary mastery and design vision. The result is Babette, a restaurant where legacy, love, and craftsmanship converge.
A Taste of Coral Gables Sophistication
Babette feels like the kind of restaurant that defines a neighborhood’s identity. It is deeply personal yet effortlessly polished, intimate yet far-reaching in its ambition. Coral Gables has no shortage of fine dining destinations, but few embody this kind of soul.
As Babette looks ahead to its next chapter with The Romeo Room, it remains a true reflection of its creators, a celebration of life, love, and the timeless art of hospitality.
