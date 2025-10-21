UDON Asian Food Expands in South Florida with New Full-Service Restaurant and Cocktail Bar at Dadeland Mall
A New Chapter for UDON in Miami
Following the success of its Aventura Mall debut earlier this year, UDON Asian Food — Spain’s leading Asian restaurant brand — continues its expansion across South Florida with the grand opening of its newest location at Dadeland Mall. The 3,543-square-foot restaurant and cocktail bar brings UDON’s signature made-to-order noodles, Asian-inspired tapas, and lively bar culture to one of Miami’s most iconic shopping destinations.
Guests can expect a menu that balances centuries-old noodle traditions with modern culinary craftsmanship, all within an atmosphere designed for both energy and comfort. With seating for 120 guests — including 85 in the main dining area and 35 at the bar — the space offers a flexible mix of high tables, plush banquettes, and intimate booths. A dramatic LED screen behind the bar, mirrored finishes, and an open kitchen that invites guests into the cooking experience bring movement and vitality to the dining room.
A Menu Rooted in Tradition and Reinvention
At the heart of UDON’s menu are its signature noodles — udon, ramen, and soba — inspired by traditional Japanese noodle bars and prepared with a contemporary twist. Each dish is made to order with a focus on flavor, freshness, and sustainability. Culinary Director Alberto Gómez, who has led the brand’s recipe development since 2012, continues to evolve the concept with inventive pairings and local sourcing.
Through a partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture’s “Fresh From Florida” program, the Dadeland location highlights produce from regional farms, reinforcing UDON’s commitment to sustainability and ingredient integrity.
Among the standout dishes are Corral Chicken Yakisoba, featuring stir-fried vegetables and cornflake-crusted chicken; Miso Ramen with marinated pork and soft-boiled egg; and the spicy Kimchi Chicken Udon, crafted with bok choy, wild asparagus, and breaded chicken.
UDON’s Asian-style tapas, known as Izakayas, celebrate social dining. Guests can share plates of pork or vegetable gyozas, Pork Buns, and Tiger Shrimp Tempura, alongside innovative Noodle Rolls — UDON’s inventive spin on sushi, where handmade noodles replace rice. The Salmon Roll, made with salmon, avocado, mango, cream cheese, and teriyaki sauce, exemplifies the brand’s creative approach. Vegan and vegetarian options are thoughtfully integrated throughout the menu.
Elevated Bar Scene and Seasonal Specials
Complementing the food menu is a dynamic bar program that embraces both classic cocktails and Asian-inspired creations. The Dadeland restaurant will debut a Happy Hour available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering signature cocktails for $8, wines for $7, beers for $4, and small plates ranging from $5 to $10. Guests can enjoy favorites such as the Sake Mojito, Yuzu Sake Margarita, and Lychee Moscow Mule alongside gyozas, pork buns, and crispy prawns.
A weekday lunch menu priced at $24.99 will be served from noon to 3 p.m., featuring a choice of Izakaya and a main course like Chicken Yakisoba, Tonkotsu Ramen, or Vegan Ponzu Salad, with an optional soft drink add-on. Guests who book online reservations from October 20 through November 2 will also receive a 10 percent discount.
A Commitment to Quality, Sustainability, and People
“I am delighted to be living in Miami during this pivotal phase of our U.S. expansion. This city boasts a dynamic culinary landscape, and I am eager to introduce our distinctive interpretation of Asian cuisine to the community. Our new location at Dadeland Mall will embody our unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability, and I look forward to welcoming guests to experience the UDON brand firsthand.”
Jordi Vidal, co-founder of UDON
“Opening at Dadeland marks one of the most significant moments in our U.S. expansion, and we expect it to be among the most iconic restaurants in the UDON family,” added Jordi Pascual, co-founder and CEO of UDON. “At the heart of this expansion, our mission remains the same: to share a passion for Asian food through flavorful, nutritious dishes that are good for our guests and good for the environment.”
A Global Brand with Local Flavor
Founded in Barcelona in 2004 by Vidal and Pascual, UDON was born from a shared passion for Asian culture and cuisine. The brand has since grown to more than 80 locations across nine countries, earning acclaim for its dedication to health, authenticity, and sustainability.
UDON’s environmental initiatives include eliminating plastic products in favor of reusable chopsticks and compostable packaging, using organic cotton uniforms, and adopting ozone cleaning methods to reduce chemical waste. In 2024, the brand received the Best People and Talent Initiative Award from Premio Marcas de Restauración for fostering a culture centered on respect, collaboration, and employee wellbeing.
The new Dadeland Mall location marks the next step in UDON’s global evolution — a reflection of how thoughtful sourcing, design, and hospitality can merge into an elevated, community-driven dining experience.
UDON Asian Food – Dadeland Mall
7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami, FL (Terrace Dining, Fashion Wing, 2nd Floor)
Open Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. | Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
