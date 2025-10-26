Michael Mina to Debut Acqua Bistecca at Saltleaf on Estero Bay in Early 2026

Positioned at 5500 Coconut Road in Bonita Springs, Acqua Bistecca will be a cornerstone of Saltleaf Marina, one of several luxury amenities anchoring Saltleaf on Estero Bay. The 500-acre coastal village, surrounded by nature preserve, is anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay, designed by Arquitectonica and slated for completion in early 2026. The development also includes Saltleaf Golf Preserve, an 18-hole championship course complemented by a nine-hole short course, together establishing a new standard for Gulf Coast living.