Michael Mina to Debut Acqua Bistecca at Saltleaf on Estero Bay in Early 2026
Source: The MINA Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A New Culinary Landmark on Estero Bay
A new chapter in Southwest Florida’s dining landscape is taking shape. In February 2026, Acqua Bistecca, the latest concept from Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina, will open its doors at Saltleaf Marina in Bonita Springs. A collaboration between Mina’s globally acclaimed MINA Group and London Bay Development Group, the restaurant promises an Italian-inspired experience that celebrates the intersection of water and flame, refinement and conviviality.
Mina’s arrival marks a defining moment for the region, introducing a level of culinary prestige long associated with major metropolitan markets. Known for his ability to fuse innovation with tradition, the James Beard Award-winning chef will bring his signature approach to Saltleaf on Estero Bay, Southwest Florida’s most anticipated master-planned community.
“This concept is rooted in bringing people together around the table to savor tradition, creativity and an inviting ambience overlooking the beautiful waters of Florida. Our mission is to complement each community we enter with a fresh perspective on its culinary scene, and Saltleaf on Estero Bay proved the perfect setting for our latest endeavor, Acqua Bistecca.”
Chef Michael Mina
Where Fire Meets the Sea
Translating to “water and steak,” Acqua Bistecca embodies a balance between land and sea, offering guests a menu that showcases both pristine local seafood and wood-fired meats. The dishes, crafted with Mina’s signature precision, reflect the bounty of the Gulf while channeling the warmth of Italian dining traditions.
The menu will feature highlights such as charred steak brushed with red Lambrusco butter, saffron risotto crowned with osso buco, and raw bar favorites like Florida stone crab claws and oysters with negroni mignonette. Each plate is designed to evoke a sense of place, echoing the marina’s coastal charm and the convivial spirit of Mediterranean cuisine.
The atmosphere promises to be just as captivating as the menu. With its lively yet refined character, Acqua Bistecca will serve as both a destination for special occasions and a gathering place for casual afternoons by the water. Guests can expect an environment that captures the essence of la dolce vita, where each moment feels elevated yet unpretentious.
Design That Reflects the Bay
Designed by the award-winning Meyer Davis Studio, Acqua Bistecca’s interiors draw inspiration from the natural elegance of Estero Bay. Spanning approximately 7,500 square feet, the space combines layered textures, sculptural lighting, and curated artwork to create a sense of depth and serenity. Light woods, woven seating, and soft neutral tones establish a seamless connection between land and sea, while a marble bar accented in brass and greenery becomes the focal point for social gatherings.
With seating for 184 guests, including a private chef’s room for 16, the restaurant is envisioned as a dynamic space for both intimate dinners and lively celebrations. Expansive terraces overlook the marina and surrounding mangroves, further blurring the line between indoors and out, a reflection of Florida’s natural rhythm.
A Defining Addition to Saltleaf on Estero Bay
Positioned at 5500 Coconut Road in Bonita Springs, Acqua Bistecca will be a cornerstone of Saltleaf Marina, one of several luxury amenities anchoring Saltleaf on Estero Bay. The 500-acre coastal village, surrounded by nature preserve, is anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay, designed by Arquitectonica and slated for completion in early 2026. The development also includes Saltleaf Golf Preserve, an 18-hole championship course complemented by a nine-hole short course, together establishing a new standard for Gulf Coast living.
“Having Michael Mina and The MINA Group at Saltleaf is a tremendous achievement. Acqua Bistecca will not only elevate the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay, but also introduce a landmark waterfront concept that enriches the broader community.”
Mark Wilson, CEO of London Bay Development Group
Culinary Heritage Meets Coastal Elegance
For Michael Mina, Acqua Bistecca extends his legacy of creating experiences that unite craftsmanship, culture, and community. With more than 30 celebrated restaurants across the U.S. and abroad—including Bourbon Steak, MINA’s Fish House, and The Bungalow Kitchen—the chef continues to redefine modern hospitality.
At Saltleaf, that vision finds a new expression: a dining destination where guests can experience both the artistry of a world-renowned chef and the effortless warmth of Gulf Coast living.
