Coconut Grove Welcomes Chuggie’s, Drinking Pig BBQ and Mae’s Room
Source: Ariete Hospitality Group
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
This fall, Coconut Grove welcomes a trio of hospitality concepts that speak directly to Miami’s evolving dining identity. Mae’s Group and Ariete Hospitality Group will debut Chuggie’s, Drinking Pig BBQ and Mae’s Room, each opening within steps of one another along Main Highway. Individually unique yet thematically connected, the projects spotlight how collaboration and cultural storytelling continue to define the Grove’s rise as one of Miami’s most compelling dining neighborhoods.
“Coconut Grove has always had a strong sense of community, and these three concepts are our way of adding to that fabric.”
Andrew Falsetto, CEO of Ariete Hospitality Group
Falsetto continued, “As Miami locals, these openings are personal for all of us: Chuggie’s is molded around a young Chef Mike and his best friend, time traveling back to the food that shaped their childhoods; Drinking Pig BBQ introduces the Grove to the soulful, authentic barbecue recipes that Raheem has perfected over the years; and Mae’s Room takes shape as a neighborhood escape, a living room-style setting where people can gather and connect over cocktails. Together, they represent not just new spots but lasting experiences that will resonate for years to come.”
Chuggie’s
3444 Main Highway, Suite 15
Named for Chef Michael Beltran’s childhood nickname, Chuggie’s embraces memory as its guiding inspiration. Designed as a 450-square-foot burger joint with patio seating along Fuller Street, the restaurant centers on approachable classics that evoke the ease of 1990s comfort food.
The menu highlights crispy fritas, juicy chicken sandwiches, classic fries, and swirled soft-serve cones, with $8 burgers, $4 beers and cocktails on draft. Playful branding and a backyard sensibility encourage guests to linger casually with family or friends. A kid-focused Happiest of Meals priced at $9.99 features a cheeseburger or four-piece nuggets with fries, a soda or juice, and a prize.
Drinking Pig BBQ
3444 Main Highway, Suite 16
Just steps away, Drinking Pig BBQ arrives as Chef Raheem Sealey’s first permanent home following the smokehouse’s runaway success as a pop-up. Sealey, chef partner of Shiso Miami and consulting global chef for KYU, established Drinking Pig in 2020. Its swift growth earned the concept a loyal following for its blend of soulful Caribbean spirit and slow-cooked barbecue traditions.
Occupying a 1,600-square-foot space with indoor and outdoor seating, the new restaurant creates room to deepen its identity. Guests can expect smoked meats and island-leaning spice profiles served in an environment that blends design, culture and community.
“Opening a permanent home for Drinking Pig BBQ in Coconut Grove is a dream come true. This neighborhood has such a welcoming energy and strong sense of community. My goal is always for Drinking Pig to be more than just a restaurant — it’s a place where friends, family, and locals can come together to hang out, spend time together, and eat great barbecue.”
Chef Raheem Sealey
Mae’s Room
3444 Main Highway, Suite 17
Drawing inspiration from Mae, a Bronx-born artist and hostess, Mae’s Room invites guests into a 750-square-foot cocktail parlor defined by intimacy and intention. The space channels midcentury character with curated playlists and a focus on classic drinkmaking.
Led by hospitality veteran Tom Lasher-Walker, Mae’s Room will emphasize precise execution of classic and contemporary cocktails including martinis, old fashioneds and daiquiris. Guests may also enjoy Chuggie’s menu inside the cocktail den, pairing nostalgic food with finely prepared cocktails. The bar shifts in tone throughout the day, acting as a refined after-work retreat before evolving into a spirited nighttime gathering place.
“We’re thrilled to join forces with Ariete Hospitality Group for these projects. The group’s track record in Coconut Grove speaks for itself, and by combining our strengths, we can introduce concepts that not only stand on their own but also add to the neighborhood’s identity.”
Marc Chasin, Co-Founder and CEO of Mae’s Group
Expanding Coconut Grove’s Culinary Landscape
Together, Mae’s Room, Chuggie’s and Drinking Pig BBQ are expected to generate 40 new jobs, underscoring the momentum shaping Coconut Grove as a destination for dining and craft beverage culture. Each concept taps into a distinct lane: sophisticated cocktails, nostalgia-driven burgers and soulful barbecue. Their shared language centers on community building, culinary storytelling and a commitment to experiences that unfold naturally through food and connection.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.