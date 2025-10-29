Coconut Grove Welcomes Chuggie’s, Drinking Pig BBQ and Mae’s Room

Falsetto continued, “As Miami locals, these openings are personal for all of us: Chuggie’s is molded around a young Chef Mike and his best friend, time traveling back to the food that shaped their childhoods; Drinking Pig BBQ introduces the Grove to the soulful, authentic barbecue recipes that Raheem has perfected over the years; and Mae’s Room takes shape as a neighborhood escape, a living room-style setting where people can gather and connect over cocktails. Together, they represent not just new spots but lasting experiences that will resonate for years to come.”