The Betsy Hotel Reintroduces The Alley in Miami Beach

The Alley sits just off Ocean Drive, designed as a retreat that balances casual dining with a polished style. Inside the 1,327-square-foot space, seating for 66 wraps around a rustic stone pizza oven that anchors the room. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to the buzz outside, while pendant lighting, bamboo and raffia accents, and original artwork set an inviting tone. A highlight within the room is Val Kilmer’s “Neon Gandhi,” a glowing LED portrait of global peace activist Mahatma Gandhi that reinforces the hotel’s longstanding connection to culture.