The Betsy Hotel Reintroduces The Alley in Miami Beach
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Miami Beach’s celebrated Betsy Hotel has reintroduced The Alley, its trattoria-style pizzeria guided once again by Chef Laurent Tourondel, marking a new chapter for a neighborhood favorite that blends culinary craft with the hotel’s artistic spirit. The relaunch took place on October 15, offering a renewed look at ingredient-focused cooking, New York–style pies and an intimate atmosphere framed by eclectic design.
A Neighborhood Favorite Finds New Energy
The Alley sits just off Ocean Drive, designed as a retreat that balances casual dining with a polished style. Inside the 1,327-square-foot space, seating for 66 wraps around a rustic stone pizza oven that anchors the room. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to the buzz outside, while pendant lighting, bamboo and raffia accents, and original artwork set an inviting tone. A highlight within the room is Val Kilmer’s “Neon Gandhi,” a glowing LED portrait of global peace activist Mahatma Gandhi that reinforces the hotel’s longstanding connection to culture.
Beyond the dining room, an outdoor patio seats 24 and offers a direct view of the rotating art projections on The Betsy Orb, architect Allan Shulman’s egg-shaped sculpture that links the hotel’s historic buildings and serves as a dynamic canvas through the night.
“The Betsy has always been more than a hotel; it’s a cultural destination,” said Chef Laurent Tourondel, who has been shaping The Betsy’s culinary legacy for over 15 years.
“Reintroducing The Alley is an exciting step in our evolving food and beverage spaces. We invite guests to rediscover The Alley through fresh flavors and familiar favorites, all served with soul.”
Chef Laurent Tourondel
A New Approach to New York–Style Pizza
At the heart of the refreshed menu is a 16-inch New York–style pizza, each pie made with a new dough recipe developed by Tourondel. The crust eats soft and airy, with lift and char that give every slice character. Guests can start with a White or Red base (26 dollars) and tailor their pizza with thoughtfully sourced toppings, including Prosciutto (8 dollars), Pesto (3 dollars) and Soppressata Piccante (6 dollars).
Crust Dippers (3 dollars) add an extra layer of indulgence, offering sauces such as truffle aioli, hot honey, classic pesto and ranch. It is a fun nudge to keep every last bite interesting.
Starters, Boards and Italian Comfort
Beyond the pizza menu, The Alley keeps things rooted in ingredient-driven simplicity. The Arthur Ave. Chopped (16 dollars) balances salami, provolone, pepperoncini, gem lettuce and filone croutons. Calamari Fritti (18 dollars) arrives with zucchini, lemon aioli and marinara that offers a bright counterpoint.
The Formaggi & Salumi boards encourage guests to choose three (20 dollars) or five selections (26 dollars) from prosciutto, mortadella with pistachio, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Buffalo Mozzarella and more. Each arrives with quince marmalade, truffle honey-roasted hazelnuts and filone bread.
Dessert holds close to Italian tradition with a creamy Tiramisu (12 dollars) and Gelato (8 dollars) in classic flavors, along with house-made soft-serve. A chocolate-vanilla swirl with amaretto crumble adds a playful finish.
Cocktails and Spritzes
The beverage program keeps pace with the menu’s relaxed elegance. A curated selection of wine and beer includes Betsy Rosa, the hotel’s exclusive draft house beer, while cocktails lean into Italian influence. Guests can enjoy an Aperol Spritz, Hugo Spritz, Limoncello Spritz, and the hotel’s best-selling Espresso Martini. The bar’s Italian Mojito, made with fresh basil, offers another spirited choice.
Pizza-Making Classes Arrive This Year
Later this year, The Alley will introduce pizza-making classes rooted in Tourondel’s dough-making process. These hands-on workshops will allow guests to stretch, top and bake their own creations, engaging directly with the culinary craft that anchors the restaurant.
A New Chapter for a Familiar Space
The Alley’s return channels the spirit of a spot long loved by Miami Beach locals, introducing renewed flavors and experiences while keeping the joy of casual Italian cooking at its core. Through accessible pricing and a thoughtful menu, Tourondel invites guests to gather, taste and reconnect with a place that continues to evolve with the neighborhood.
