Mariebelle New York Debuts Fall Chocolate Collection with Intimate SoHo Celebration
Mariebelle New York ushered in autumn with an elegant evening at its SoHo flagship, unveiling a new Fall Chocolate Collection shaped by the scents and colors that define the season. The gathering highlighted the chocolatier’s longstanding dedication to craftsmanship and design, underscoring more than two decades of influence in New York’s luxury food scene.
Inside the salon’s blue-and-gold setting, guests explored the collection’s hand-crafted confections, each adorned with Mariebelle’s signature artistic motifs. The aroma of steaming hot chocolate filled the room, lending a cozy punctuation to conversations unfolding throughout the evening. Attendees from creative circles in art, design and fashion shared petits fours and cups of the house favorite, Aztec Hot Chocolate.
“Chocolate has always been about storytelling. Our fall collection celebrates craftsmanship, heritage, and the timeless joy of sharing something beautiful with others.”
Maribel Lieberman, Founder of Mariebelle New York
A Seasonal Toast in SoHo
The soirée welcomed a notable guest list, including Maribel Lieberman, Carmen D’Alessio, Tina Radizwil, Leesa Rowland and Irene Sichel. Music lifted the atmosphere, while trays of seasonal chocolates established a multisensory experience reflective of the brand’s creative heritage.
Mariebelle New York: A Global Chocolate House
The roots of Mariebelle New York trace back to Honduras, where Lieberman was raised near cacao fields and first began selling sweets within her community. After moving to the United States, she studied at the Parsons School of Design, marrying an instinct for culinary craft with an eye for luxury goods.
Her first retail concept opened in 2000, combining designer eyewear with handmade chocolate. A year later, she established MarieBelle New York in SoHo, laying the foundation for a brand that soon gained international recognition. Lieberman’s Aztec Hot Chocolate eventually garnered the attention of Oprah Winfrey, who named it one of her “favorite things.”
Today, the brand is considered one of the world’s leading chocolate houses, with locations in New York and Japan.
Where to Experience Mariebelle
Mariebelle’s indulgent chocolate collections can be found at several New York destinations, including:
MarieBelle SoHo
484 Broome Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-6999
MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel
66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)
New York, NY 10016
(212) 885-7177
MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel
2 East 61st Street
New York, NY 10065
(917) 204-1178
