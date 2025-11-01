San Francisco Travel Unveils the Martini Trail: A Spirited Journey Through the City That Perfected the Classic Cocktail
A Toast to the City That Gave the Martini Its Swagger
Few cocktails have sparked as much debate—or admiration—as the martini. Its precise origin may be contested, yet few would argue that San Francisco helped define its legacy. This fall, the San Francisco Travel Association invites cocktail enthusiasts to rediscover that history with the launch of The San Francisco Martini Trail, a curated experience highlighting 23 establishments that have mastered the art of the martini.
Spanning the city’s most distinctive neighborhoods, from the Embarcadero’s waterfront bars to the storied lounges of The Richmond, the Martini Trail offers a flavorful journey through San Francisco’s past and present. Each stop showcases how the city continues to shape cocktail culture, blending craftsmanship, creativity, and timeless elegance into every pour.
“The Martini Trail is both a toast to San Francisco’s history and a taste of its future. This is where the martini found its swagger and where it continues to be reinvented. San Francisco is always raising the bar. We’re thrilled to work with local businesses to celebrate the city’s craft cocktail scene.”
Anna Marie Presutti, President and CEO of San Francisco Travel
Tracing the Martini’s Legacy in the City by the Bay
San Francisco’s connection to the martini dates back to the Gold Rush era, when bartenders and travelers alike sought a drink as sophisticated as the city itself. Legend has it that the Occidental Hotel—now home to Le Parc Bistrobar at the Galleria Park Hotel—was where famed bartender Jerry Thomas first popularized, or perhaps even created, the Martinez, the cocktail often considered the martini’s earliest form.
It was only fitting, then, that San Francisco Travel hosted the official launch of the Martini Trail at Le Parc Bistrobar. Today, the boutique hotel honors its storied past with a daily “Sipping Hour,” where guests can enjoy complimentary gin martinis in the lobby—a fitting homage to the drink that helped cement San Francisco’s reputation as a cradle of cocktail innovation.
Curated Craftsmanship: 23 Martinis Worth the Journey
The Martini Trail is guided by San Francisco–based food, drink, and travel writer Omar Mamoon, whose work has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, The San Francisco Chronicle, and Esquire. Mamoon selected the 23 featured martinis to reflect the diversity and depth of the city’s bar scene, balancing historic mainstays with cutting-edge newcomers.
“The list shines a light on just a fraction of the many bars and restaurants in San Francisco making excellent martinis. The Martini Trail is just a starting point—use it as a fun way to explore the city and make your own trail, too. There’s so much to uncover and explore in SF.”
Omar Mamoon
Among the featured establishments are Absinthe, BIX, True Laurel, Martuni’s, House of Prime Rib, Wildhawk, and Zam Zam, each offering a distinct interpretation of the cocktail. Whether stirred to classic perfection or reimagined with modern infusions, every martini along the trail reflects the creativity that defines San Francisco’s evolving cocktail culture.
The online Martini Trail guide also includes Mamoon’s personal list of 11 favorite places to sip a martini in the city, alongside an overview of the drink’s fascinating evolution—from Gold Rush roots to contemporary revival.
A Celebration of Craft, Culture, and Community
Beyond its curated cocktails, the Martini Trail underscores San Francisco’s ongoing role as a global hub for hospitality and innovation. The city’s dynamic culinary and beverage landscape draws millions of visitors each year, contributing over $9 billion to the local economy in 2024 and supporting nearly 62,000 jobs.
By spotlighting independent bars and historic institutions alike, the Martini Trail invites locals and travelers to raise a glass not only to the city’s storied past but also to its future as a capital of creativity.
Exploring the Trail
The San Francisco Martini Trail can be explored through an interactive map available at sftravel.com/san-francisco-martini-trail, where enthusiasts can chart their own route through the city’s finest martini destinations.
As each glass catches the light of the Golden Gate, the trail becomes more than a tasting experience—it’s a tribute to a city that continues to mix heritage with modern flair, one perfectly chilled martini at a time.
