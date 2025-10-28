BKK New York Hosts “BKK After Dark” Halloween Cocktail Event Inspired by Fight Club
Source: BKK New York
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Halloween Night of Cocktails and Chaos
This Halloween weekend, BKK New York is set to bring cinematic flair to the cocktail world with its latest installment of BKK After Dark, a collaborative bartender series that fuses mixology and storytelling. On Sunday, November 2, the Midtown restaurant will host a one-night-only takeover with Brian “Jun” Juntarashine, Head Bartender at Mangetsu, for an evening inspired by the cult-classic film Fight Club.
Running from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event reimagines the film’s raw, underground spirit through a collection of limited-edition cocktails that merge artistry with rebellion, Asian flavors with fall spices, and classic techniques with unrestrained creativity.
Cocktails That Tell a Story
Each drink in the lineup channels the film’s provocative energy and emotional undercurrents through inventive compositions:
— a reimagined take on the Thai-restaurant staple Lychee Martini, elevated through layered textures and a deeper narrative arc that mirrors the film’s psychological unraveling.
— a fully personalized creation crafted individually for each guest, designed around their chosen spirit, preferred profile (refreshing or spirit-forward), and favorite movie inspiration.
— a fall-driven blend of pumpkin butter–washed Politician Scotch, spiced anise syrup, nutmeg, and cardamom, offering a nuanced balance between comfort and complexity.
— a daring sweet-and-spicy mix featuring Cardenxe Desierto, gochujang, maple syrup, and chili oil, topped with maple syrup foam and garnished with a dried chili.
Each cocktail is designed to provoke the senses, much like the film itself: balancing chaos and control, reflection and release.
Immersive Details and Exclusive Perks
Adding a tactile nod to the movie’s most iconic motif, the first 30 guests will receive complimentary bar soap inspired by Fight Club. Guests are also encouraged to dress the part, with “Best Dressed” prizes awarded throughout the evening, including a $150 dining voucher to BKK New York, a BKK hat and tee, a bottle of spirits, and a complimentary drink voucher.
With its moody lighting, street-style aesthetic, and immersive energy, BKK After Dark promises to transform Midtown into a cinematic playground for cocktail lovers and film aficionados alike.
A Fusion of Mixology and Modern Culture
This latest event cements BKK New York’s reputation as one of the city’s most dynamic culinary destinations, where creative collaboration and cultural storytelling collide. The partnership with Brian “Jun” Juntarashine underscores the growing exchange between New York’s top bar talents and Asian-inspired culinary artistry, bringing a distinctly modern sensibility to the city’s cocktail scene.
With its Fight Club theme, customized drinks, and Halloween-night theatrics, BKK After Dark invites guests to step beyond the ordinary—and perhaps, as the film suggests, to let go.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.