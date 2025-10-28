Modern bar interior with marble countertop and red pendant lights
BKK New York transforms its Midtown bar into a cinematic cocktail experience with its Halloween “BKK After Dark” event inspired by Fight ClubPhoto Courtesy of BKK New York
BKK New York Hosts “BKK After Dark” Halloween Cocktail Event Inspired by Fight Club

The Midtown Thai Street Food Favorite Teams Up With Mangetsu’s Brian “Jun” Juntarashine for an Immersive Cocktail Collaboration Blending Cinema, Creativity, and Asian-Inspired Flavor
A Halloween Night of Cocktails and Chaos

This Halloween weekend, BKK New York is set to bring cinematic flair to the cocktail world with its latest installment of BKK After Dark, a collaborative bartender series that fuses mixology and storytelling. On Sunday, November 2, the Midtown restaurant will host a one-night-only takeover with Brian “Jun” Juntarashine, Head Bartender at Mangetsu, for an evening inspired by the cult-classic film Fight Club.

Running from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event reimagines the film’s raw, underground spirit through a collection of limited-edition cocktails that merge artistry with rebellion, Asian flavors with fall spices, and classic techniques with unrestrained creativity.

Cocktails That Tell a Story

Each drink in the lineup channels the film’s provocative energy and emotional undercurrents through inventive compositions:

  • A Copy of a Copy of a Copy — a reimagined take on the Thai-restaurant staple Lychee Martini, elevated through layered textures and a deeper narrative arc that mirrors the film’s psychological unraveling.

  • Stop Trying to Control Everything (Let Go) — a fully personalized creation crafted individually for each guest, designed around their chosen spirit, preferred profile (refreshing or spirit-forward), and favorite movie inspiration.

  • The Things You Owned Ended Up Owning You — a fall-driven blend of pumpkin butter–washed Politician Scotch, spiced anise syrup, nutmeg, and cardamom, offering a nuanced balance between comfort and complexity.

  • Every Evening I Died, Every Evening I Resurrected — a daring sweet-and-spicy mix featuring Cardenxe Desierto, gochujang, maple syrup, and chili oil, topped with maple syrup foam and garnished with a dried chili.

Each cocktail is designed to provoke the senses, much like the film itself: balancing chaos and control, reflection and release.

Colorful cocktails on a wooden table at BKK New York
Limited-edition cocktails from BKK After Dark’s Fight Club-inspired menu showcase bold Asian flavors and storytelling through mixologyPhoto Courtesy of BKK New York
Immersive Details and Exclusive Perks

Adding a tactile nod to the movie’s most iconic motif, the first 30 guests will receive complimentary bar soap inspired by Fight Club. Guests are also encouraged to dress the part, with “Best Dressed” prizes awarded throughout the evening, including a $150 dining voucher to BKK New York, a BKK hat and tee, a bottle of spirits, and a complimentary drink voucher.

With its moody lighting, street-style aesthetic, and immersive energy, BKK After Dark promises to transform Midtown into a cinematic playground for cocktail lovers and film aficionados alike.

A Fusion of Mixology and Modern Culture

This latest event cements BKK New York’s reputation as one of the city’s most dynamic culinary destinations, where creative collaboration and cultural storytelling collide. The partnership with Brian “Jun” Juntarashine underscores the growing exchange between New York’s top bar talents and Asian-inspired culinary artistry, bringing a distinctly modern sensibility to the city’s cocktail scene.

With its Fight Club theme, customized drinks, and Halloween-night theatrics, BKK After Dark invites guests to step beyond the ordinary—and perhaps, as the film suggests, to let go.

