BKK New York Hosts “BKK After Dark” Halloween Cocktail Event Inspired by Fight Club

This Halloween weekend, BKK New York is set to bring cinematic flair to the cocktail world with its latest installment of BKK After Dark, a collaborative bartender series that fuses mixology and storytelling. On Sunday, November 2, the Midtown restaurant will host a one-night-only takeover with Brian “Jun” Juntarashine, Head Bartender at Mangetsu, for an evening inspired by the cult-classic film Fight Club.