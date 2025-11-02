Cymbiotika Wellness Bar Launches Limited-Edition Peso Pluma Smoothie at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Las Vegas welcomed a new intersection of wellness and celebrity culture on October 25 as Cymbiotika Wellness Bar, inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, introduced its latest menu collaboration: an exclusive signature smoothie developed with global music star Peso Pluma. The debut unfolded during the artist’s appearance at ComplexCon 2025, drawing a surge of fans eager to sample a limited release designed to reflect the Grammy-winning performer’s lifestyle and flavor preferences.
The reveal established yet another moment in the property’s ongoing commitment to pairing hospitality with contemporary cultural voices, reinforcing Fontainebleau Las Vegas as one of the city’s most compelling lifestyle destinations.
A Cultural Moment at Fontainebleau
Crowds gathered early to experience the launch inside Cymbiotika Wellness Bar, now known for its sleek layout, nutrient-forward menu and trend-sparking artist partnerships. To mark the occasion, the first 150 guests to purchase the new smoothie received exclusive branded merchandise, and 25 attendees were invited to a private meet-and-greet and photo moment with Peso Pluma.
The activation underscored Cymbiotika’s growing presence at the nexus of wellness, entertainment and design. Peso Pluma attended alongside his manager and Double P Records Co-Founder, George Prajin, who also serves as an investor in the brand.
A Signature Smoothie Designed for Energy and Flavor
Crafted collaboratively, the limited-time smoothie features a thoughtful mix of nutrient-dense ingredients:
Oats
Coconut Milk
Whey Protein
Dates
Desert Gold Honey
Liposomal Longevity Mushrooms
Liquid Colostrum
Together, the components aim to deliver sustained energy, gut support and restorative benefits, reflecting both Cymbiotika’s clinically informed formulas and Peso Pluma’s focus on balance.
“For me, it’s all about balance, keeping the mind sharp and the energy high. That’s why creating this smoothie with Cymbiotika felt natural. It tastes amazing and gives you that boost you need before the gym, before a show, or just to kick off your day with good energy.”
Peso Pluma
Wellness With Cultural Edge
Cymbiotika’s founders emphasized the significance of collaborations that link performance and lifestyle with meaningful purpose.
“Cymbiotika’s growth has always been rooted in creating authentic connections with consumers. As one of the fastest-growing wellness companies in the world, we’re building a brand that leads with purpose and authenticity. Collaborations like this with Peso Pluma reflect our long-term vision—to integrate wellness into culture in ways that inspire the next generation to prioritize health, performance, and longevity.”
Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika
“Our goal with Cymbiotika Wellness Bar is to make optimal health approachable, elevated, and exciting. Partnering with Peso Pluma allowed us to merge wellness with culture in a way that feels authentic, vibrant, and globally resonant.”
Durana Elmi, Co-Founder, COO and CXO
The partnership also marks a broader alignment with the Fontainebleau’s hospitality and entertainment ethos.
Michael Waltman, Senior Vice President of Hospitality and Nightlife at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, noted:
“Featuring a global sensation like Peso Pluma at Cymbiotika Wellness Bar exemplifies Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ and Cymbiotika’s shared commitment to uniting culture, innovation, and wellness—bringing health to the forefront of entertainment and lifestyle.”
Michael Waltma
Inside Cymbiotika Wellness Bar
Positioned as an influencer-favorite wellness hub, Cymbiotika Wellness Bar operates daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its menu encompasses nutrient-rich beverages, bowls and light fare, alongside supplements designed for intuitive support.
Highlights include:
Signature Smoothies: Banana Nut Smoothie with Magnesium L-Theronate
Açaí Bowls: Tropical Sunshine with Irish Sea Moss
Juices: Emerald (kale, apple), Ruby Red (beet, turmeric)
Light Fare: Salads and wraps with southwest blackened chicken or spicy miso salmon
Wellness Shots: Remedy Organics elixirs for immunity, digestion and energy
To-Go Supplements: Cymbiotika’s liposomal packets
Previous limited-edition smoothies have spotlighted Gunna and John Summit, further cementing the brand’s foothold in music-driven wellness experiences.
Cymbiotika: A Modern Wellness Force
Founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi and Chervin Jafarieh, Cymbiotika is known for creating formulations rooted in bioavailability, clean sourcing and clinically informed development. The brand’s contemporary aesthetic and digital influence have widened its global recognition, appealing to audiences who value health, beauty and performance as a single lifestyle mindset.
As collaborations continue to expand, Cymbiotika reinforces its role in the cultural conversation—bridging wellness ritual with modern artistry.
