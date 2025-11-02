Kyma to Open First Florida Location in Downtown West Palm Beach
Kyma, the acclaimed modern Greek restaurant group with destinations in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Hudson Yards and Roslyn on Long Island, will make its Florida debut in Downtown West Palm Beach this December. The new two-level concept will introduce a mix of coastal-inspired dining, nightlife energy and special-event capability, anchoring the neighborhood with an experience grounded in Greek culinary tradition.
A Landmark Arrival
The West Palm Beach outpost spans 14,000 square feet, marking the restaurant group’s first concept outside New York. Designed to bring guests into the sensory language of Greece, the property features three distinct spaces:
Kelari – a main dining room evoking the intimacy of a traditional Greek wine cellar
Avli – a bar and open-air courtyard modeled after the central gathering spaces found in Greek homes
Tarazza – a rooftop terrace with sweeping Intracoastal and ocean views, poised to become the highest rooftop destination in downtown
Together, Kelari and Avli occupy 8,000 square feet of ground-floor dining and lounge space, while the rooftop expands an additional 6,000 square feet, offering 360-degree panoramas of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach.
Design and Atmosphere
Kyma’s West Palm Beach design remains rooted in the aesthetic that has shaped its New York identity. Whitewashed wood, blue accents and natural textures channel a Mediterranean spirit throughout the space. The rooftop introduces a dynamic, open-air social setting, energized by events, DJ sets and special programming in the evening.
Beginning January, Kyma will debut its Mykonos Brunch series atop the terrace. The property’s dedicated events team will curate weddings, corporate gatherings, anniversary celebrations and more, supported by full AV and lighting resources. Offsite catering will be available beginning February 2026.
Menu Highlights
The kitchen will showcase Kyma’s signature modern Greek dishes, defined by purity of flavor and Mediterranean sourcing. Fresh fish will be flown in daily and paired with authentic olive oil. Notable starters include Kyma Chips, a pairing of thinly sliced zucchini and eggplant with tzatziki; grilled octopus; and saganaki, a pan-fried cheese classic.
Entrées will include the Lavráki, a whole Mediterranean branzino; lamb chops; and shrimp Santorini, prepared in tomato sauce with feta.
“We’re so excited to join this vibrant community and share the flavors, hospitality, and warmth of Greece with West Palm Beach locals and visitors alike."
Ryan Tarantino, Director of Operations, Kyma West Palm Beach
Cocktails and Rooftop Energy
The beverage program will highlight Kyma favorites, including the Lychee Martini and Kymatini, known for their clean, distinctive profiles. The combination of signature cocktails, coastal flavors and a setting that transitions seamlessly from day to night positions Kyma to become one of West Palm Beach’s most alluring dining and gathering spaces.
A New Chapter for West Palm Beach
Kyma’s arrival underscores the city’s continued momentum as a culinary and cultural destination. With panoramic rooftop dining, coastal Mediterranean cooking, an immersive event calendar and a flexible suite of private-event capabilities, the new restaurant is poised to contribute a fresh layer of energy to the neighborhood.
As December approaches, anticipation builds for a concept designed to celebrate Greek tradition while embracing the spirit and pace of South Florida.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.