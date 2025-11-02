Rò Steakhouse Brings Fire-Driven Dining to Coral Gables
Rò Steakhouse has opened its doors in Coral Gables, introducing a wood-, stone-, and flame-focused dining experience to Miami’s culinary landscape. The concept marks the U.S. debut of partners Carlos Aguirre and Victor Ferraez of ViCa Hospitality Group, whose acclaimed restaurants in Mérida, Mexico — including Cienfuegos and 130° Steakhouse — have earned international attention.
Opened on October 27, Rò blends traditional technique with contemporary expression, establishing a neighborhood destination intended for casual lunches, milestone celebrations and everything in between.
“We’re excited to open Rò Steakhouse and become a neighborhood spot where friends and families can feel at home. We hope to create a welcoming space where people can enjoy great food any day of the week, whether it’s a casual lunch, a family dinner, or a special celebration. We want Rò to be a place the Coral Gables community and visitors alike will return to again and again, sharing meals, memories, and moments together.”
Victor Ferraez, partner at ViCa Hospitality Group
A Landmark Setting
Rò occupies the iconic Alhambra Tower, home to the Allen Morris Company’s award-winning offices. The restaurant spans 7,000 square feet, with 130 indoor seats and an outdoor terrace scheduled to debut later this year.
Designed by Arkham Projects and built by RAM Construction Management, the dining room evokes a contemporary, cave-like environment shaped by natural materials — bronze, stone and wood — softened by filtered, golden beams tracing across the space. Overhead, sculptural wooden panels arc like rock formations, reinforcing a setting that feels both elemental and elevated. Private and semi-private dining rooms offer additional intimacy for gatherings and celebrations.
Fire as Craft
Guided by Head Chef Marcelo Palacios, formerly of Prime 112, the culinary program channels the belief that fire transforms food into ceremony. The menu showcases artisanal preparations over wood, stone and flame, creating a multisensory steakhouse experience.
Guests can explore hot and cold starters, tacos and tostadas, premium cuts and seafood. Highlights include Bone-In Ribeye, Tomahawk, Pistachio-Crusted Tuna, Truffle Risotto and an elegant Beef Wellington. Indulgent sides — including Scallion Mac & Cheese, Garlic Mushrooms and Truffle Fries — enrich the table.
Cocktails, Cellar and Membership
At the heart of the room, a glowing 10-seat bar anchors the cocktail program, where handcrafted drinks and curated wines complement the kitchen’s depth. An extensive wine cellar supports one of the restaurant’s most exclusive offerings: a membership program limited to 20 private lockers.
Reserved for discerning guests, the lockers provide secure storage for personal bottles — wine, whiskey or otherwise — ready to be opened for business lunches, celebratory dinners or intimate nights with friends. The program captures the ethos of Rò: refined, personal and rooted in hospitality.
Hours and Reservations
Rò Steakhouse is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner:
Monday–Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday–Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday, 4–7 p.m.
Located at 121 Alhambra Plaza, Suite 110, Coral Gables, FL 33134, the restaurant welcomes reservations via rosteakhouse.com.
A New Chapter for ViCa Hospitality Group
With more than 25 years in global hospitality and a record of opening more than 20 restaurants across Mexico, ViCa Hospitality Group brings a practiced hand and a passion for craftsmanship to its first U.S. address. Serving more than 120,000 guests each year and supported by a 1,000-person team, the group has built a reputation for conceptual depth and warm, attentive service.
Rò Steakhouse reflects that legacy while introducing something distinctly its own: an atmosphere shaped by natural materiality, a menu framed by flame and an approach that prizes connection above performance. It adds a thoughtful new chapter to the Coral Gables dining scene — one anchored in memory, ritual and the pleasure of the table.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.