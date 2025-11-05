South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2026 Celebrates 25 Years with 500 Culinary Stars and a Weekend of Signature Experiences
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, widely regarded as the country’s most iconic food and wine weekend, is gearing up for its biggest celebration yet. The 25th anniversary of SOBEWFF runs February 19–22, 2026, and tickets are officially on sale. Across four jam-packed days, more than 500 chefs, culinary icons, and GRAMMY-winning artists will bring a fresh wave of flavor and creativity to Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Homestead.
Beyond the grand scale, the milestone year honors the Festival’s deep cultural imprint on the region, its longtime culinary community, and the next generation of hospitality leaders. Wines and spirits will once again be exclusively provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the event’s proud co-producer.
“Celebrating our 25th year is an incredible moment for the Festival, our partners and the entire South Florida community.”
Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director and Chief Communications Officer & SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Schrager continued, “From its early days with just 7,000 attendees to becoming one of the nation’s largest food Festivals, SOBEWFF has always been about connecting people to incredible food, drink, and culture, while supporting the next generation of hospitality leaders from FIU. This year’s lineup honors the chefs and talent who have helped shape our legacy, while introducing new events that capture the evolving energy of Miami’s dining scene.”
Food Network continues its longstanding relationship with the Festival.
“For nearly two decades, Food Network has partnered with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to bring a piece of our brand to life each winter, celebrating the chefs, creators, and culinary innovators who inspire our viewers every day. As the Festival marks its 25th anniversary, we’re honored to continue showcasing the talent, creativity, and passion that have made this partnership so special since its inception in 2007.”
Lauren Burack, Senior Vice President Marketing, Food Network
As the culinary world looks toward February, the Festival is promising a robust mix of returning fixtures and brand-new concepts shaped by Miami’s evolving tastes.
The Mission: Eat, Drink, Educate
While SOBEWFF’s star power continues to grow, its foundation lies in hospitality education. To date, the event has raised more than $45 million for Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Each year, more than 1,500 students gain on-site, hands-on experience working alongside leading industry talent, reinforcing the Festival’s role as a vital incubator for future culinary leaders.
Thursday, February 19: A Grand Kickoff
The anniversary opens with a late-night moment in the Grand Tasting Village Courtyard as Diplo performs live during Celebrating 25 Years of SOBEWFF, hosted by David Grutman and Groot Hospitality. It will be the first time the Village is activated after dark.
Meanwhile, the perennial favorite Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons returns for its 20th year, with Rachael Ray welcoming 25 restaurants preparing more than 46,000 burgers in pursuit of the country’s top title.
The Festival expands its footprint with two dinners in Fort Lauderdale: John Tesar and Danny Ganem at Daniel’s, plus Alex Guarnaschelli with Anthony Vitolo at Vitolo.
Those seeking late-night energy can stop into the Asian Night Market at Loews Miami Beach, hosted by Jet Tila and Aarti Sequeira, for a street-style tasting tour.
Spotlight: New Concepts for 2026
SOBEWFF is debuting a roster of fresh programming including Dinner at the Museum with Food Network Stars at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, hosted by Bryan Voltaggio, Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson, Zac Young, and Peyton Leffingwell as part of The New York Times Dinner Series.
Foodgod hosts Haute Potato, a playful take on everyone’s favorite comfort carb, debuting as part of The Hangar Event Series in Coconut Grove. Duff Goldman brings Let Them Eat Cake, a dessert-driven anniversary celebration at the National Hotel.
Other highlights include:
Las Lap Link Up, a celebration of Afro-Caribbean cuisine at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel hosted by Kwame Onwuachi and Nina Compton.
Eats & Beats with Mr. Eats 305 at ZeyZey, blending culinary talent and live music.
A Late Night Pizza Party spotlighting Bar Bucce, hosted by Ashley Graham, Michael Pirolo, and Marc Vetri.
Jon and Vinny’s Sunday Parm Night at the Rubell Museum.
Joe’s Stone Crab Lunch with Martha, hosted by Martha Stewart and Sacha Lichine.
The Grand Tasting Village Returns
The Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village, running February 21 and 22, will span 135,000 square feet and offer live cooking demos from Food Network personalities, 1,200-plus sampleable products, and more than 45 dining partners. This continues to be the Festival’s signature walk-around experience, where attendees can explore a varied culinary landscape in one of Miami Beach’s most celebrated settings.
Honoring Michelle Bernstein
For the first time, the storied Tribute Dinner will recognize a Miami chef: the beloved Michelle Bernstein. She has participated in every Festival since its inception. At the same dinner, vintner Sacha Lichine will also be honored, with Bobby Flay serving as Master of Ceremonies for the evening.
Live Fire, Jazz, and a Podcast Stage
Tyler Florence debuts Masters of Fire on Miami Beach, with 25-plus chefs cooking over open flames. Marcus Samuelsson will once again host Overtown Brunch at Red Rooster Overtown, spotlighting the culinary heritage of the historic neighborhood.
A drag dance party hosted by Athena Dion, Juicy Love Dion, and Mia Starr takes over Miami Beach Bandshell, featuring a performance by a GRAMMY-winning artist.
Chew on This brings a live podcast experience to Miami Beach Bandshell with Bert Kreischer, Chiquis Rivera, Medha Gandhi, and Andrew Pugliese from Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.
Sunday Finale: Culture and Comfort
Delilah Miami welcomes guests for a live jazz brunch hosted by Brad Kilgore and Michael Teich. The Zakarian Family introduces Family BBQ with Apocalypse BBQ at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, serving casual flavor with a family-style approach.
Coffee Culture anchors the Miami Design District with hosts David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, offering a curated look at specialty coffee and matcha throughout the city.
Andrew Zimmern closes the weekend with 25 Years of Legendary Bites at the Festival’s North Venue on the beach, amplified by a DJ CASSIDY performance.
Looking Ahead
More talent announcements are expected in the weeks ahead. Tickets are now available at sobewff.org, with a range of price points making it possible to curate the perfect tasting weekend. The Festival encourages guests to follow @SOBEWFF on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for year-round updates.
The 25th anniversary promises an ambitious mix of culinary legacy, fresh concepts, and a lively spirit that reflects Miami’s dining scene at its most dynamic. If there was ever a year to experience SOBEWFF, this is it.
