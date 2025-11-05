Miami-Dade Farmers Month Returns With a Celebration of South Dade’s Agriculture
Source: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Miami shifts its spotlight south each November for Miami-Dade Farmers Month, a county-wide tribute to the people and places shaping one of Florida’s most productive agricultural regions. Now in its fourth year, the initiative honors South Dade’s farming legacy through events, tours, tastings, and special programs designed to connect residents and visitors with the land that sustains them.
Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and running November 1–30, the celebration invites the community to explore South Dade’s rich landscape, meet multigenerational farmers, and experience local products that travel far beyond the county line. The full lineup and participating farms can be found at MiamiFarmersMonth.com.
A Deep-Rooted Agricultural Legacy
South Dade’s fertile corridor is central to Florida’s farming identity. Approximately 89% of agricultural products grown in Miami-Dade County are shipped throughout the Northeast, Central U.S., and Canada, reinforcing its role in global supply chains. Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins notes that “Miami-Dade County stands as a powerhouse in Florida agriculture, generating over 1 billion in crop value annually on fewer than 70,000 acres.” She highlights the tropical climate’s role in year-round cultivation and in preserving an agricultural culture that thrives on innovation and collaboration.
For GMCVB President & CEO David Whitaker, Miami-Dade’s farming talent is foundational. “Miami-Dade’s farming community is one of our destination’s most unique and greatest treasures,” he says. “Farmers Month is a celebration of South Dade’s unique offerings-
and offers an invitation for visitors and residents alike to experience the people and places that nourish our community.”
A Kickoff Honoring Miami’s Everyday Heroes
Festivities begin with the third annual Hometown Heroes Parade and Festival, held Saturday, November 1 at Tropical Park. The event, which runs 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., salutes healthcare professionals, law enforcement, first responders, and frontline workers. Attendees can expect decorated floats, live music, food vendors, and family activities that turn gratitude into celebration.
Farm Experiences Across South Dade
Beyond the parade, the month unfolds through seasonal experiences that embrace community, heritage, and ecological stewardship.
Guests can enjoy:
● Berry picking
● Hayrides
● Sustainable farm tours
● Community festivals
Beloved destinations including The Berry Farm, Knaus Berry Farm, The Little Farm, and Pintos Farm offer time-honored activities and homemade treats. Meanwhile, growers such as Radhe Farms, Paradise Farms, and Tinez Farms spotlight organic and regenerative methods that protect the land while supporting future harvests.
Offers That Celebrate Local Agriculture
Hospitality partners across the region join the festivities with special November promotions, including:
● Buy-one-get-one admission at Fruit & Spice Park
● Discounted stays at Home2 Suites by Hilton
● Wellness Wednesdays at Essensia at The Palms Hotel & Spa
● A limited-time offer at Flamingo Adventures in Everglades National Park
The program underscores how Miami’s farm culture intersects with travel, wellness, and adventure.
A Network of Growers Anchoring the Region
More than 150 farms and agricultural partners make up South Dade’s expansive network. The roster includes staple producers such as:
● Costa Farms
● Knaus Berry Farm
● Redland Farmers Market
● Paradise Farms
● Pinto’s Farm
● Teena’s Pride Produce / Michael Borek Farms
● Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery
● Robert Is Here Fruit Stand
The list continues with nurseries, tropical produce specialists, and multigenerational family operations, each contributing to Miami’s agricultural economy.
A Season of Discovery
Miami-Dade Farmers Month offers a chance to slow down, meet the farmers shaping local food culture, and appreciate how deeply the region’s economy depends on agriculture. Whether sampling artisan honey, strolling an avocado grove, or spending a morning learning about tropical produce, November opens the gate to a community woven with heritage and heart.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.