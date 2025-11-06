AYRE by Karma Brings Michelin-Recognized Contemporary Indian Cuisine to Palm Beach County

“Our vision is rooted in harmony, between culture and cuisine, tradition and innovation. Karma Modern Indian shares this ethos, and together we are creating more than a restaurant—we’re crafting a journey for the senses. Welcoming their first expansion outside of Washington, D.C. is a true honor, and we know guests will be absolutely blown away by the culinary artistry and vibrant atmosphere at AYRE by Karma. This is a can’t-miss dining destination, and we encourage everyone to be among the first to experience it this fall.”

Neera Barot, Co-Founder of Amrit Ocean Resort