AYRE by Karma Brings Michelin-Recognized Contemporary Indian Cuisine to Palm Beach County
South Florida’s dining landscape takes a bold and compelling turn this fall as Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island unveils AYRE by Karma, marking the first Florida outpost of Washington, D.C.’s acclaimed Karma Modern Indian. With a Michelin Bib Gourmand pedigree held since 2021 and a global audience that includes diplomats and cultural leaders, the restaurant’s arrival signals a new chapter for contemporary Indian cuisine along the Atlantic.
The debut reinforces a rising appetite for experience-driven dining that marries artistry, timeless culinary technique, and wellness-centric philosophy in one setting. Set against sweeping ocean views, AYRE by Karma introduces a thoughtful balance of modern expression and Ayurvedic influence, channeling a slow and grounded approach to flavor.
Elevating Indian Cuisine in Palm Beach County
Guests will step into a refined yet airy space where a studio kitchen transitions effortlessly to an oceanfront terrace. The layout underscores openness and immersion: diners observe the dance of live tandoor cooking, hear the sizzle of local snapper over fire, and watch chefs fold traditional techniques into contemporary composition.
The culinary program centers on fresh spices ground in-house, seasonal ingredients sourced locally, and dishes steered by fire and aromatics. Guests may choose between three, five, or seven tasting courses ($75, $105, $145) with optional organic and biodynamic wine pairings. There is also a curated à la carte selection, with highlights including Lobster Masala, Paneer Pesto, Amritsari Snapper, and rotating signature curries.
Each dish leans into creativity without losing its roots, presenting spice with finesse and platework meant to restore and revive.
The Partners Behind the Vision
The collaboration between Amrit Ocean Resort and Karma Modern Indian grew organically, driven by shared ideals around wellness, hospitality, and cultural narrative. As co-founder of Amrit Ocean Resort, Neera Barot notes:
“Our vision is rooted in harmony, between culture and cuisine, tradition and innovation. Karma Modern Indian shares this ethos, and together we are creating more than a restaurant—we’re crafting a journey for the senses. Welcoming their first expansion outside of Washington, D.C. is a true honor, and we know guests will be absolutely blown away by the culinary artistry and vibrant atmosphere at AYRE by Karma. This is a can’t-miss dining destination, and we encourage everyone to be among the first to experience it this fall.”
Neera Barot, Co-Founder of Amrit Ocean Resort
For Karma Modern Indian, the alignment felt purposeful. Sachin Mahajan, founder and principal of Circle of Life Hospitality, explains:
“For Karma Modern Indian, Amrit Ocean Resort was the ideal partner for our first expansion beyond Washington, D.C. Since our inception, Karma has championed the health benefits of Indian spices, and AYRE by Karma takes this deep-rooted philosophy even further. Amrit is truly revolutionizing the wellness space, and its extraordinary beachfront location inspired us to bring our cuisine and our focus on fresh spices and mindful eating to this vibrant new audience. This is a collaboration where Amrit chose Karma, and Karma chose Amrit, united by our shared vision for innovative, health-forward hospitality.”
The Culinary Team Guiding AYRE by Karma
The restaurant operates under the culinary oversight of Chef Ajay Kumar, the seasoned authority behind Karma Modern Indian with more than 30 years of experience. His depth of technique lends structure to the menu, while imagination keeps each dish compelling.
In Florida, day-to-day leadership falls to Executive Chef Asif Syed, a Naples-based chef with two decades of experience and broad acclaim as the former chef-owner of 21 Spices. Known for modern interpretations of Indian cuisine, he is celebrated for weaving classical methods with forward-thinking presentation.
Chef Kumar shares his enthusiasm:
“With his talent and vision, Chef Asif is the perfect partner to lead our team at AYRE, ensuring our standards of excellence and authenticity are met in every dish. Working closely together, we blend tradition and innovation to create an unrivaled dining experience in Palm Beach.”
Chef Kumar
Together, their partnership blends technical mastery with soulful flavor, aligning seamlessly with the property’s wellness-minded ethos.
A Coastal Setting with Theatre and Texture
AYRE by Karma’s interior design brings natural texture and bold artwork into balance, amplified by floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the Atlantic. The space feels intentionally fluid: a studio kitchen acts as the restaurant’s nucleus, functioning like a chef’s stage, while the terrace invites diners to continue their tasting journey with the ocean as backdrop.
Interactive kitchen programming, chef presentations, and the aroma of tandoor create a multisensory dining environment where modern Indian cuisine unfolds in real time.
Reservations & Opening Details
Guests eager to experience AYRE by Karma can join the waitlist by contacting contact@ayrebykarma.com. Updates, reservation announcements, and additional menu highlights will be shared via @Ayre_PalmBeach.
