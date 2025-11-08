About Last Knife Serves a Seasonal Showcase in the Heart of Downtown Chicago
Fall has arrived at About Last Knife, and the flavors tell a compelling story. The restaurant at Arlo Chicago has introduced a menu of limited-time Fall Specials, celebrating the season through thoughtful ingredients, comforting profiles and globally influenced detail. Offered à la carte or as a three-course prix fixe menu at $55 per person, this culinary chapter embraces creativity without losing sight of approachable pleasures.
Seasonal Plates with Personality
The evening opens with Roasted Pumpkin Soup, a silky purée brightened with ginger and coconut cream, then finished with crunchy pumpkin seeds. Its subtle warmth sets the tone for a meal rooted in familiarity while keeping the palate guessing.
Entrées deliver nuance. The Braised Short Rib arrives with depth, lifted by jollof risotto, roasted carrots and red wine jus. A Pan-Seared Cod Fillet follows a lighter path, sharing the plate with mixed grains, brown butter and fennel-citric salad that adds lift. The Charred Cauliflower Steak brings a vegetarian centerpiece with harissa-tahini, crispy chickpeas and heirloom tomatoes, emphasizing texture as much as flavor.
Dessert leans into nostalgia with playfulness. Gingerbread Cheesecake with creamy maple cheese lands alongside hibiscus coulis and almond crumble, a spirited nod to the season.
Autumn Cocktails that Hold their Own
ALK’s bar team has created cocktails that glide easily alongside the menu yet warrant attention all their own. The Windy City Negroni blends Ilegal Mezcal, Campari, Carpano Antica and Malört for a smoky, bittersweet profile. Blush & Bloom offers a softer mood with Breckenridge Gin, Giffard Pamplemousse, lychee and lemon.
The Skyline Spritz layers Misguided Vodka, cranberry and Café de Paris sparkling wine, while the Magnificent Mule leans tropical through Calypso Spiced Rum, Bacardi Pineapple, lime and ginger beer. The ALK Old Fashioned resonates with Ezra Brooks Bourbon, Cynar, maple and black walnut bitters; the Aeroglider mixes Astral Blanco Tequila with Aperol and Amaro Montenegro for a citrus-leaning sip. Two more round out the seasonal list: an Açaí Margarita featuring Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Aperol and açaí purée, and the Arlo Espresso Martini, anchored by Grey Goose Vodka, Colombian espresso and caramelized brown sugar.
A Chicago Setting Made for Lingering
Just steps from Millennium Park and the Chicago Riverwalk, About Last Knife sits on Michigan Avenue and balances downtown energy with the warmth of a neighborhood favorite. The atmosphere encourages lingering over thoughtful dishes, inventive drinks and the kind of service that makes dinner feel like an invitation.
The Fall Specials menu offers a refined but relaxed way to take in the season—a reason to gather, pause and savor Chicago’s autumn flavors, one plate (or cocktail) at a time.
