About Last Knife Serves a Seasonal Showcase in the Heart of Downtown Chicago

The Skyline Spritz layers Misguided Vodka, cranberry and Café de Paris sparkling wine, while the Magnificent Mule leans tropical through Calypso Spiced Rum, Bacardi Pineapple, lime and ginger beer. The ALK Old Fashioned resonates with Ezra Brooks Bourbon, Cynar, maple and black walnut bitters; the Aeroglider mixes Astral Blanco Tequila with Aperol and Amaro Montenegro for a citrus-leaning sip. Two more round out the seasonal list: an Açaí Margarita featuring Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Aperol and açaí purée, and the Arlo Espresso Martini, anchored by Grey Goose Vodka, Colombian espresso and caramelized brown sugar.