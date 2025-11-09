Bulla Gastrobar Hosts Final 2025 Spanish Wine Masterclass Series Across South Florida
Bulla Gastrobar is closing out the year with a toast to Catalunya. The beloved South Florida dining destination is presenting its final Spanish Wine Masterclass Series of 2025, inviting guests to sip and savor through thoughtfully paired tapas and celebrated reds from Familia Torres. The series runs on select dates from November 4 through November 20 at 6:30 pm across all participating locations.
The evening is designed for anyone who enjoys tasting wine with context, flavor, and story. Showcasing bottles from Spain’s famed Catalunya region, the lineup highlights Secret del Priorat, Gran Coronas, and Salmos, each complemented by a dish that amplifies its character.
Tickets are priced at $65 per person++, click HERE to learn more.
A Flavor-Focused Evening
The masterclass begins with Pan Con Tomate layered with Serrano ham and Manchego cheese. Its pairing, Secret del Priorat, is noted for ripe red and black fruit, subtle spice, and a mineral undertone. The wine’s structure reveals itself gently alongside the acidity of tomato and the salty umami of cured ham.
The second pairing features Canelones, a Catalan-style baked pasta filled with ground beef and pork, béchamel, Manchego, and truffle oil. Gran Coronas accompanies the dish, bringing a rich profile of dark fruit, vanilla, and spice. The interplay of bechamel and truffle with the wine’s depth creates a decadent, layered moment.
To close the tasting, Steak Pintxo arrives as grilled steak skewers with bell peppers, onions, and blue cheese sauce. Served with Salmos, a red wine celebrated for deep fruit flavors, silky tannins, and balanced notes of spice and minerality, the combination offers a polished finale.
Masterclass Locations
Each event begins at 6:30 pm.
Coral Gables
Monday, November 17
2500 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Doral
Tuesday, November 18
5335 NW 87th Avenue, C102, Doral, FL 33178
Tampa
Tuesday, November 18
930 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
The Falls, Miami
Thursday, November 20
8870 SW 136th Street, Suite RR01, Miami, FL 33176
Carefully curated, intimate, and grounded in Spanish culinary tradition, Bulla Gastrobar’s final Spanish Wine Masterclass of the year offers a relaxed yet richly layered tasting experience. For wine lovers and tapas fans alike, this November series is a pleasant reason to gather.
