Continuum Welcomes K’Far For A Mediterranean-Meets-Middle Eastern Feast
Continuum, the acclaimed resort-style condominium community on Miami Beach, launched its latest season of culinary collaborations with a dinner that transported residents through the flavors of Israel and Italy. Held November 6 at The Patio, the evening spotlighted a shared menu crafted by Executive Chef Claudio Lobina and guest Executive Chef Sam Levenfeld of K’Far in New York.
A Global Kitchen Comes To Miami Beach
The Patio, Continuum’s signature restaurant, set the stage for an intimate four-course exploration of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. The event marked the beginning of an ongoing culinary series in which Chef Lobina welcomes notable chefs from around the country to cook alongside him.
K’Far, the chosen guest restaurant, has become a standout in Brooklyn for its gourmet Israeli cuisine and open-grill cooking, a signature reflected throughout the evening. Chef Levenfeld introduced Miami diners to charcoal-fired dishes rooted in Israeli culture, presenting a menu that honored tradition while playing to a coastal South Florida setting.
The Menu: A Journey Through Technique And Story
The collaboration unfolded across an elaborate tasting experience. Diners began with a Cheese Mousse accented by black truffle, followed by Smoked Salmon with French onion labneh and pita chip. From the open grill, Resek hummus and fresh pita shared space with Babaganoush, Israeli pickles, shipka peppers, and red cabbage salad.
A Raviolo with shrimp, schug, and ouzo butter sauce bridged culinary borders. The entree course introduced stuffed Branzino with artichoke and shiitake mushrooms and grilled lamb chops dressed in pomegranate molasses, lutenitsa, sumac onions, and basmati rice. The final note: a pistachio-rich baklava reminiscent of Tel Aviv’s warm pastry shops.
A Fusion Of Culinary Perspectives
“We’re excited to kick-off our new season of culinary collaborations at The Patio with one of our resident’s favorite Israeli restaurants and one of Brooklyn’s finest.”
Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at the Continuum
Idnani continued, “We strive to offer our homeowners a world-class gastronomic experience at The Patio with cuisine that will compliment gourmet delicacies from Italy, made popular by our very own Chef Claudio Lobina. We look forward to a tasty season ahead and our successful event with K’Far sets us up for an exciting seventh year of official participation in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February next year.”
The partnership introduced K’Far’s signature grill preparations to a menu that also celebrated Chef Lobina’s Italian background, creating a layered narrative across each course.
“I like to deeply study the cuisine I’m working in before I begin my work. I need to know about the food, the culture and tradition before I feel comfortable putting my own touch on it. I believe in keeping things simple and letting the flavors and ingredients speak for themselves.
Chef Sam Levenfeld
Chef Levenfeld continued, “The menu we created for Continuum residents in collaboration with The Patio paired K’Far’s signature Israeli dishes with Italian delicacies crafted by Chef Claudio as a perfect fusion from both regions. The flavor combinations and wine pairings for each course worked beautifully. I would like to thank the Continuum’s management for the invitation and for helping to make this one-of-a-kind dinner a resounding success.”
K’Far’s Origin Story
The celebrated Brooklyn restaurant traces its lineage to the team behind Laser Wolf, perched atop the Hoxton Hotel in Williamsburg and guided by four-time James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov. K’Far means “village” in Hebrew, a nod to Chef-Partner Mike Solomonov’s hometown of K’Far Saba in Israel.
Its Brooklyn location, established in 2022 inside the Hoxton, blends Israeli upbringing with local flavors and seasonal influences. Levenfeld and his team channel traditional techniques with an open-grill approach, giving each plate a grounded sense of place.
A Season Worth Watching
This collaborative dinner signals a flavorful start for Continuum’s seasonal culinary program. With February’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the horizon, The Patio’s partnerships promise a thoughtful lineup of visiting chefs and menu takeovers.
As Continuum residents raise a glass to the return of its celebrated chef series, the evening with K’Far served as a compelling preview: storytelling, technique, and cultural reflection—all plated with perspective.
