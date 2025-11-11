Pauline and Little Torch Debut at The Shelborne By Proper
Miami Beach welcomed a fresh dining narrative on November 8 as The Shelborne By Proper celebrated the launch of its signature restaurant, Pauline, and its intimate cocktail lounge, Little Torch. The evening drew a mosaic of local tastemakers including Andrea Minski, Belkys Nerey, Carolina Lindo, Ronny Kobo, Vale Genta, and Chef Michael Schwartz. Guests arrived ready to explore a new culinary identity woven into one of Miami’s most storied oceanfront addresses.
Craftsmanship Leads the Kitchen
The night opened with cocktails inside Little Torch, where guests eased into conversation over Shelborne Martinis. The lounge, designed with a quiet confidence, offered the first hint of how The Shelborne By Proper intends to reshape hospitality on Collins Avenue: thoughtful, contemporary, and attuned to Miami’s evolving palate.
Culinary Director Abram Bissell guided the evening’s dinner at Pauline. A Florida Keys native with Michelin-starred experience, Bissell brings technique and coastal instinct to every plate. His menu draws on Latin-Caribbean flavors and the region’s seafood heritage, presenting a story of Florida told through detail rather than nostalgia.
A Menu That Speaks in Layers
Starters set the tone for a dining journey layered with freshness and nuance. Sopa de Calabaza arrived with familiar warmth, while Tres Conchas offered a sculptural tower of oysters touched with passion fruit, scallops paired with cashew and sorrel, and a crab cocktail with an elegant lift.
Family-style plates followed, encouraging a shared sense of exploration. Rock Shrimp Fideos delivered depth, and Charred Avocado Salad balanced smoke with clean acidity. Charcoal-Roasted Hearts of Palm enriched with black truffle mangu offered a soulful nod to tradition, while Manzanilla Olive-Stuffed Chicken brought a playful mix of comfort and curiosity.
Dessert became theater. Fior di Coco “Coco Flameante” ignited the room in a shimmering tableside flourish. Canela “Shells” and Coquito carafes, poured into mini-martini glasses, offered a final gesture of whimsy.
A Toast to a New Era
The party moved to The Bar as the night gained momentum. Cut Copy took the stage with a DJ set that nudged guests to the dance floor and set the tone for late-night celebration. Cocktails flowed, the sea breeze drifted through, and the hotel’s new culinary identity felt fully alive.
A Landmark Rises Again
Located at 18th and Collins Avenue, The Shelborne By Proper stands on hallowed Miami Beach ground. Originally envisioned by architects Igor Polevitzky and Morris Lapidus, the property has been reimagined under ADC & Tuneu with a renewed sense of warmth and layered modernism. Following a $100M reinvention, the oceanfront icon now feels thoroughly refreshed, honoring its Art Deco bones while looking ahead with clarity.
The Shelborne By Proper rejects the overly curated mentality. Its beauty comes from a lived-in ease that carries through sunrise swims, coastal lunches, and midnight gatherings tucked between palm shadows. Golden tones, soft pastels, and tropical modernist lines guide the design language, encouraging guests to settle into a rhythm that feels both stylish and instinctive.
A Fresh Story on Collins Avenue
The debut of Pauline and Little Torch signals a meaningful new chapter for Miami Beach dining. It’s not simply the arrival of two venues. It’s the launch of a culinary program led by serious craftsmanship, enriched by regional storytelling, and rooted in a property with deep ties to Miami’s past. If first impressions mean anything, Miami Beach’s newest table is one worth securing.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.