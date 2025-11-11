Pauline and Little Torch Debut at The Shelborne By Proper

Located at 18th and Collins Avenue, The Shelborne By Proper stands on hallowed Miami Beach ground. Originally envisioned by architects Igor Polevitzky and Morris Lapidus, the property has been reimagined under ADC & Tuneu with a renewed sense of warmth and layered modernism. Following a $100M reinvention, the oceanfront icon now feels thoroughly refreshed, honoring its Art Deco bones while looking ahead with clarity.