Will Smith and Marc Anthony made waves on November 7 as they arrived at the season-ender, taking in qualifying races under the Miami sun. The duo joined fellow fans and pilots along the shoreline, cheering on their teams as the long-anticipated U.S. debut came to life. Cameras captured Smith and Anthony smiling and celebrating throughout the day, fully absorbed in the race-day atmosphere. Seven-time champion Tom Brady was also widely referenced throughout the weekend as the owner of Team Brady, the powerhouse squad ultimately crowned winner of the championship.