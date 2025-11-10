Grace Van Patten holding a Bombay Sapphire cocktail aboard a yacht in Miami
Grace Van Patten celebrates the E1 Miami GP with Bombay Sapphire, joining an all-star lineup for the all-electric powerboat championship’s U.S. debut on Biscayne BayPhoto Credit: Bombay Sapphire / Diana Zapata
Celebrities Touch Down in Miami for E1 Series Season Finale

Will Smith, Marc Anthony, and Grace Van Patten Join an Elite Crowd as the All-Electric Powerboat Championship Makes Its U.S. Debut
Miami’s waterfront served as center stage this weekend as the E1 Series, the world’s first all-electric powerboat championship, closed its 2025 season with a high-energy finale on Biscayne Bay. The two-day celebration drew a roster of celebrity team owners, athletes, and tastemakers who came together to witness the sport many are calling the F1 of the water.

Will Smith at the E1 Series Season Finale
Will Smith at the E1 Series Season FinalePhoto Credit: Spacesuit for Bombay Sapphire

Star Power Along the Shore

Will Smith and Marc Anthony made waves on November 7 as they arrived at the season-ender, taking in qualifying races under the Miami sun. The duo joined fellow fans and pilots along the shoreline, cheering on their teams as the long-anticipated U.S. debut came to life. Cameras captured Smith and Anthony smiling and celebrating throughout the day, fully absorbed in the race-day atmosphere. Seven-time champion Tom Brady was also widely referenced throughout the weekend as the owner of Team Brady, the powerhouse squad ultimately crowned winner of the championship.

Marc Anthony at the E1 Series Season Finale
Marc Anthony at the E1 Series Season FinalePhoto Credit: Spacesuit for Bombay Sapphire

The waterfront buzzed with the energy of a championship weekend, paired with the excitement of a sport still new to U.S. spectators.

Grace Van Patten holding a Bombay Sapphire cocktail aboard a yacht in Miami
The Sparkling Lemon Makes Waves as the Official Cocktail of the UIM E1 World Championship Miami Debut

A Season End in Style at the E1 Ocean Club

Grace Van Patten celebrates the E1 Miami GP in Miami, FL
Grace Van Patten celebrates the E1 Miami GP in Miami, FL with Bombay SapphirePhoto Credit: Bombay Sapphire / Diana Zapata

Actress Grace Van Patten stepped into the spotlight on November 8, celebrating the U.S. debut and season finale at the E1 Ocean Club. Against Miami’s shimmering coastline, she joined a guest list that included Will Smith, Rafael Nadal, and Marc Anthony. The Tell Me Lies and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox star, known for her love of major sporting events like the U.S. Open, fit easily into the adrenaline-filled weekend.

A true enthusiast, she moved between cheering for competitors and chatting with friends by the water. Styled by Ryan Young, Van Patten chose a silky Doen look that felt right at home at a waterfront race. Between photos, she sipped Bombay Sapphire Sparkling Lemon cocktails as teams battled for the title.

Race Highlights

Tom Brady at the E1 Miami Leader’s summit panel
Tom Brady at the E1 Miami Leader’s summit panel in partnership with Bombay SapphirePhoto Courtesy of Getty

The championship spotlight shone brightly on Tom Brady, whose Team Brady delivered a standout performance. The championship fueled plenty of memorable moments throughout the afternoon. Team Brady captured first place, earning enthusiastic cheers from the shoreline. Van Patten lent her support to Team Brady and Team Miami during the action, giving the final match-up an extra dose of star appeal.

Guests also watched her surprise attendees by stepping behind the bar to shake up her own Bombay Sapphire Sparkling Lemon cocktail, mixing like she’d done it a hundred times.

Will Smith brings the energy at the E1 Series Season Finale
Will Smith brings the energy at the E1 Series Season FinalePhoto Credit: Spacesuit for Bombay Sapphire

Will Smith kept spirits high as he greeted the crowd by dancing to his classic track “Miami,” the unofficial anthem of the weekend. Celebrations continued as he sprayed champagne over the crowd after Team Brady’s win, a fitting finale for the sport’s U.S. debut.

A New Era in Watersport

Bombay Sapphire sparkling lemon drink
Bombay Sapphire sparkling lemon drinkPhoto Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

The E1 Series blends innovation and high-intensity competition, bringing electric racing to open water. Its arrival in Miami underscored how rapidly all-electric racing is gaining global traction, particularly among young fans and seasoned sports lovers alike.

Between the buzz of Team Brady’s victory, surprise celebrity moments, and a coastal setting perfectly suited for spectators, the season finale signaled a promising U.S. future for the sport. As the E1 Series looks ahead, Miami has made its case as an electric new chapter for powerboat racing.
Grace Van Patten holding a Bombay Sapphire cocktail aboard a yacht in Miami
Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik Offers Luxury Trackside Access for the 2025 E1 Electric Powerboat Grand Prix

