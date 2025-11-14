The Parliament Debuts at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta: Midtown’s New Destination for Power Dining and Evening Elegance
A Sophisticated New Chapter in Midtown Dining
New York’s Midtown dining scene gained a striking new addition this week with the opening of The Parliament, a modern American restaurant inside The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel on Lexington Avenue. Officially debuting on November 10, 2025, the highly anticipated venue blends the polish of a power breakfast spot with the convivial energy of an after-hours cocktail destination—capturing the rhythm of the city from dawn to dusk.
Helmed by Executive Chef Rakmin Lee, formerly of Morimoto NYC and Four Seasons New York and San Francisco, The Parliament offers a refined yet accessible menu that celebrates the classics through a distinctly New York lens. Every dish feels designed for conversation—one that begins over coffee and ends with a crafted cocktail.
A Design Language Rooted in Legacy
Conceived by architecture and design firm //3877, the restaurant pays homage to The Benjamin’s storied heritage. The interiors feature dark woods, brass accents, and stone finishes, exuding timeless sophistication inspired by architect Emery Roth’s landmark design. Subtle vintage art details nod to the hotel’s 1920s origins, while contemporary elements keep the space forward-looking.
The restaurant’s name takes inspiration from the keystones that adorn the building’s façade—each carved with an owl. “The Parliament” refers to a gathering of owls, symbolizing wisdom, community, and spirited conversation—a fitting metaphor for a venue designed to host Midtown’s movers and shakers. The seventy-seat dining room includes a statement bar for cocktails and casual dining, along with “the nest,” a semi-private enclave ideal for intimate gatherings.
Menus That Move with the Day
From power breakfasts to business lunches and elegant dinners, The Parliament redefines all-day dining with precision and personality.
Morning guests can expect elevated staples like Organic Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, and the Farmer’s Omelette, alongside signature plates such as Catsmo Smoked Salmon with Spanish capers and pickled red onion, and a decadent Croque Madame layered with prosciutto cotto, truffled mornay, and a farm egg.
Lunch transforms the space into a hub for executives and creatives alike. The menu includes refined starters such as the Shrimp Cocktail and the Forestiere Flatbread topped with fennel sausage and truffle mornay. Standouts among the entrées include Pan Roasted Salmon with fall squash and citrus beurre blanc, and the Roasted Fall Veggie Penne, a satisfying vegetarian option.
As evening falls, the restaurant evolves into a candlelit retreat, where guests unwind over small plates like Warm Artichoke Dip, Ricotta Meatballs, and Oysters on the Half Shell. Signature entrées include Grilled Branzino with roasted fennel and minted salsa verde, Herb Roasted Chicken, and the indulgent Parliament Burger, stacked with grilled onions, truffle aioli, and Cooper’s aged American cheese.
Sweet Notes and Spirited Finishes
Desserts are as nostalgic as they are refined—Lemon-Olive Oil Cake, Bittersweet Chocolate Pudding, and the standout Parliament Sundae, a tableside indulgence of vanilla gelato, toasted peanuts, Luxardo cherries, and warm malted chocolate sauce.
At the bar, Sommelier Nicolas Prieto curates a cocktail program that marries sophistication with modern restraint. Signatures include The Lobbyist Spritz with Italicus bergamot and prosecco, The Diplomat Manhattan with Bulleit bourbon, and The Madame Speaker, a playfully polished mix of blueberries, Grey Goose Vodka, and St. Germain. For those who favor smoky complexity, the Night Owl—made with mezcal, amaro, and demerara syrup—embodies the restaurant’s namesake spirit.
A Defining Moment for The Benjamin
“The opening of The Parliament marks the final and most exciting chapter of our hotel’s $25 million transformation. With the addition of our spa earlier this year and now a culinary experience that reflects the spirit of Midtown, we’re proud to offer guests and locals a truly unique dining destination that inspires productivity, connection and sophistication.”
Simon Chapman, General Manager of The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel
Located at 557 Lexington Avenue, The Parliament serves breakfast (7:00–10:30 AM), lunch (11:30 AM–3:00 PM), dinner (4:00–10:30 PM), and weekend brunch (8:00 AM–2:00 PM). The bar stays open until midnight, except Sundays, when it closes at 9 PM.
