Casa Lotos Brings Sotol to New York—and Points to a Desert-Born Future
A Spirit Reborn in New York
In the ever-evolving world of fine spirits, Casa Lotos has emerged as both a revival and a revelation. The premium Mexican house, dedicated to restoring the legacy of sotol, recently made its mark in New York City, where an intimate gathering at Cuerno on October 7 introduced this desert-born spirit to an audience of industry tastemakers, mixologists, and collectors. The evening unfolded as a sensory introduction to sotol’s story—one rooted in heritage, land, and the quiet endurance of tradition.
At the heart of Casa Lotos is Gerardo Ruelas, a fourth-generation sotolero from Chihuahua, Mexico, and one of the foremost voices in the spirit’s resurgence. Representing a family that has worked with sotol for generations, Ruelas embodies both legacy and innovation, bridging centuries-old technique with modern sustainability.
“Casa Lotos is 100% pure sotol, native to Chihuahua. We combine decades of knowledge and expertise with sustainable harvesting practices, solar technology, and a profound respect for the land.”
Gerardo Ruelas, Master Distiller and Fourth-Generation Sotolero, Casa Lotos
Craftsmanship Rooted in the Desert
That respect defines every step of the Casa Lotos process. Sotol is crafted from the Dasylirion plant, or desert spoon, a hardy succulent that thrives in the Chihuahuan Desert and takes up to fifteen years to mature. Each plant is hand-harvested in the wild, with its root system left intact so it can regrow naturally—a rare ecological balance in modern spirits production. The piñas are slow-cooked in brick ovens, fermented in open-air pine vats, and double-distilled in copper stills, yielding a spirit of striking purity and character.
The flagship Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco carries the soul of this craft. It opens with subtle herbal and maple notes, followed by gentle hints of pine, cucumber, and green peppercorn, creating a bright, complex sip that mirrors the high desert from which it comes. Smooth yet distinct, it feels both ancient and new—exactly as Ruelas intends.
The Legacy and Distinction of Sotol
For the guests who joined the brand’s private tasting in Manhattan, the experience offered more than a flight of flavors—it was an education in what sets sotol apart from its more widely known cousins, tequila and mezcal. Sotol’s denomination of origin limits authentic production to the northern Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Durango, and unlike blue agave, Dasylirion grows wild and organically, requiring no fertilizers or replanting. This independence from industrial farming gives sotol its unmistakable terroir—a direct expression of Mexico’s untamed north.
Casa Lotos’ debut in New York underscored its growing international momentum, propelled by a modern vision grounded in sustainability and integrity. The brand’s solar-powered manufacturing, environmentally responsible packaging, and non-GMO certification set a new standard for ethical luxury. In 2024, Casa Lotos earned Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a distinction that validated both its craftsmanship and its potential to shape a new category in global spirits.
Innovation Meets Heritage
To showcase sotol’s versatility, the evening also featured handcrafted cocktails like the Sotolita de Piña (pineapple and jalapeño) and La Wendy (lime and Topo Chico)—refreshing reminders of how the spirit bridges artisanal mixology with cultural tradition.
Casa Lotos calls its philosophy “9,000 years new,” a nod to the deep-rooted history of sotol and the brand’s contemporary approach to preserving it. What defines this house is not just its process, but its purpose—to celebrate Mexico’s desert soul with a reverence that feels both personal and progressive.
