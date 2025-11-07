Casa Lotos Brings Sotol to New York—and Points to a Desert-Born Future

That respect defines every step of the Casa Lotos process. Sotol is crafted from the Dasylirion plant, or desert spoon, a hardy succulent that thrives in the Chihuahuan Desert and takes up to fifteen years to mature. Each plant is hand-harvested in the wild, with its root system left intact so it can regrow naturally—a rare ecological balance in modern spirits production. The piñas are slow-cooked in brick ovens, fermented in open-air pine vats, and double-distilled in copper stills, yielding a spirit of striking purity and character.