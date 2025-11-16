Onda by Santaella Brings Puerto Rican Coastal Cuisine to The Boca Raton’s Beach Club
The Boca Raton’s Beach Club is stepping confidently into winter with a new culinary story to tell. Onda, the beachfront restaurant known for its breezy elegance and sunlit ambience, has partnered with acclaimed Puerto Rican chef José Santaella to introduce Onda by Santaella, a seasonal concept that blends coastal sophistication with the rich, layered flavors of the island he calls home. Beginning November 13, 2025, Club members and resort guests will experience a refined expression of Puerto Rican cuisine just steps from the ocean.
A Seasonal Residency Rooted in Tradition and Creativity
Each winter, Onda hosts a distinguished chef-in-residence whose perspective transforms its culinary identity. This season, Chef José Santaella brings a distinguished résumé shaped by more than two decades of global experience and rooted in Puerto Rico’s comida criolla, the traditional cuisine of the island. His flagship restaurant, Santaella, in the La Placita district of Santurce, is celebrated for its contemporary interpretation of Puerto Rican classics, merging nostalgia with modern technique.
The partnership reflects The Boca Raton’s dedication to culinary excellence.
“Exceptional dining is central to The Boca Raton’s identity, and Chef José Santaella’s residency at Onda will further raise the bar. His creative approach and deep connection to Puerto Rican cuisine adds depth and dimension to our collection of restaurants. This collaboration not only enriches Onda but also reinforces our commitment to offering Club members and resort guests access to world-class flavors and innovative culinary talent.”
Daniel Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton
For Santaella, the opportunity is deeply personal.
"Bringing Santaella to Beach Club is a true honor, allowing me to share the essence of Puerto Rico, the place where my story began, and that continues to inspire me every day. Its beauty goes beyond the beaches and mountains; it lives in the people, the traditions and the flavors that shape our way of life. Every recipe at Onda will honor the colors, tastes and the emotions of Puerto Rico’s cuisine. This partnership is about more than food. It is about sharing a piece of the island, its warmth, creativity, and soul, with a new community."
Daniel Hostettler
A Menu That Celebrates Puerto Rico’s Landscape and Spirit
Onda by Santaella’s menu unfolds like a culinary postcard from the island, weaving coastal flavors, tropical ingredients and Santaella’s nuanced techniques. Guests can begin with a handcrafted cocktail or crisp wine before exploring a thoughtfully curated menu defined by shareable dishes and bold flavor combinations.
Seven signature cocktails include several prepared with Don Q light rum sourced from Puerto Rico, offering an immediate connection to the island’s rich distilling heritage. The beverage list sets the tone for a menu anchored in high-quality local ingredients and inventive pairings.
Highlights include:
Asian-Style Tuna Pinchos with crunchy rice chicharrón
Chorizo and Sweet Plantain Empanadillas
Pork Belly Salad with watermelon, mango and Puerto Rican cheese
Fried Whole Red Snapper finished with cilantro chimichurri
Each dish channels Santaella’s culinary philosophy, balancing tradition with a contemporary lens. Many plates pair naturally with a Watermelon Mojito or one of the hand-mixed cocktails that reflect Onda’s coastal personality.
Dessert embraces tropical exuberance. The menu features:
Baked Alaska with mango sorbet
Cocada Coconut Custard with almonds
Guava and Cream Cheese Bread Pudding, a decadent nod to a beloved Caribbean staple
The Beach Club: A Destination for Modern Coastal Living
The setting is as compelling as the culinary experience. Beach Club, unveiled in January 2025 following a $130 million transformation, spans a private half-mile of shoreline with three pools, dynamic gathering spaces and a slate of exceptional dining concepts including Onda and Mediterranean-inspired Marisol. Exclusively available to Club members and resort guests, Beach Club offers a contemporary interpretation of South Florida coastal living across The Boca Raton’s 200-acre waterfront estate.
Warm ocean breezes, panoramic views and a design ethos rooted in effortless luxury make Onda an ideal canvas for Santaella’s seasonal residency. Lunch and dinner service will be available throughout the winter season, with reservations now open.
As the sun dips over the Atlantic and guests toast to winter with cocktails kissed by Caribbean flavors, Onda by Santaella brings a fresh perspective to one of South Florida’s most storied destinations — a partnership where heritage, hospitality and coastal artistry come together seamlessly.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.