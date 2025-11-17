A Magical Journey to the North Pole: Must-See Highlights at Macy’s Santaland—Plus a Sweet Stop at the New Bissinger’s Chocolate Boutique
For generations, a visit to Macy’s Santaland has been one of New York’s most beloved holiday traditions—a glittering portal straight to the North Pole that enchants children and adults alike open from 11/28-12/24. This season, the iconic experience is more magical than ever, thanks to whimsical new displays, immersive winter scenes, and a delicious addition every sweet-lover will appreciate: the newly opened Bissinger’s Chocolate Boutique at Macy’s.
Whether you’re traveling with family, introducing little ones to their first Santa visit, or simply indulging in the nostalgia of classic New York holidays, here are the must-see highlights to make your Santaland adventure unforgettable.
Pro tip: Reserve your spot in advance to avoid long lines and ensure a smooth journey through the North Pole, reservations open up on 11/23.
Begin Your Adventure: Enter the North Pole
As soon as the escalator doors open onto the 8th floor, you’re transported into a fairytale world of glittering snowflakes, pine-scented forests, and cheerful elves. Twinkling lights guide visitors through a carefully choreographed journey that builds anticipation with every step.
Must-See Moments:
The Enchanted Winter Forest: Snow-dusted evergreens, shimmering lights, playful woodland creatures, and a gentle soundtrack of classic holiday melodies.
The Reindeer Stable: Children love seeing Santa’s “team” ready for takeoff, with lifelike animatronics and whimsical facts about each reindeer.
The North Pole Mailroom: Kids can send letters to Santa through magical pneumatic mail tubes—a standout interactive moment.
Meet Santa in His Winter Cabin
At the heart of Santaland is the moment everyone’s been waiting for: meeting Santa himself. Nestled inside a cozy, wood-paneled cabin decorated with hand-carved toys, plaid blankets, and vintage holiday trinkets, Santa welcomes guests for photos and warm conversation.
Don’t Miss:
Sweet Stop: The New Bissinger’s Chocolate Boutique at Macy’s
After your visit with Santa, treat yourself to the newest jewel at Macy’s: the Bissinger’s Chocolate Boutique—the venerable chocolatier’s first dedicated boutique located on the 6th floor in the world’s most famous department store.
This luxurious, cocoa-rich retreat is a must-visit stop during your Santaland adventure, offering:
Highlights at the Boutique:
Handcrafted artisanal chocolates, from truffles to caramels to seasonal exclusives
Hot sipping chocolate, perfect for warming up after your trip to the North Pole
Limited-edition holiday boxes ideal for gifting
Chocolate-covered fruit, nuts, and signature Bissinger’s confections
Festive treats kids adore, including whimsical chocolate figures and lollipops
The boutique’s elegant design—complete with marble accents, warm lighting, and an irresistible aroma of fresh cocoa—makes it an elevated holiday indulgence. Shoppers will feel like they’ve stumbled upon a gourmet jewel box tucked inside the magic of Macy’s holiday world.
A Classic New York Holiday Tradition—Reimagined
A trip to Macy’s Santaland remains one of the most magical holiday rituals in the city, blending century-old tradition with modern, immersive storytelling. This year, the addition of the Bissinger’s Chocolate Boutique elevates the experience with gourmet sweetness fit for the season.
Whether it’s sipping rich chocolate after meeting Santa, watching little ones mail their wish lists, or taking in the dazzling displays, Santaland is a journey that brings out the wonder in everyone—a true North Pole escape in the heart of Manhattan.
