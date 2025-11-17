Inside the Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne Tasting in New York City
At Campari’s Boulevardier Room in New York City, a select group of wine professionals and connoisseurs gathered for an evening devoted to discovery. The occasion — a rare tasting led by Alexis Blondel, Chef du Cave of Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne — offered more than elegant pours. It invited guests into the philosophy, precision, and artistry that define one of Champagne’s most groundbreaking Maisons.
Fleur de Miraval holds a distinction shared by no other producer: it is the only Champagne house in the world dedicated solely to the art of rosé. Founded through the creative alliance of Brad Pitt, Famille Perrin, and Rodolphe Péters, the Maison represents a union between Provence’s mastery of rosé and Champagne’s deepest winemaking heritage.
A Dialogue Between Masters
The evening unfolded not as a formal presentation but as a dialogue — wine professionals exchanging perspectives, with Blondel offering thoughtful insight into the creative process behind Fleur de Miraval’s celebrated cuvées. Guests, many of them sommeliers and seasoned collectors, leaned in as Blondel described the guiding principle that sets the label apart.
“Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne was created in order to push the possibilities within rosé Champagne. With each release we showcase generations of winemaking expertise: marrying rich characteristics, texture, and aromas of mature Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru – reserve-aged Chardonnay – with the fresh, juicy vibrancy from the young Pinot Noir rosé. That’s what makes it so special. There’s always this duality between young and old.”
Alexis Blondel, Chef du Cave, Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne
That interplay — between youth and maturity, tension and elegance — became the evening’s central theme. Each pour revealed layers of precision, offering guests a glimpse into how Fleur de Miraval achieves its unmistakable harmony.
Pairing Philosophy: Where Champagne Meets Cuisine
The tasting was accompanied by a thoughtful progression of dishes designed to mirror the wine’s structure and tone. Each course, from delicately seasoned sushi to refined small plates, was crafted to enhance the Champagne’s minerality and layered fruit. The food pairings were not decorative; they were pedagogical — each serving underscored the complexity of the wine and its dialogue with texture, temperature, and umami.
The room buzzed with professional curiosity as attendees dissected how the Champagne’s chalky backbone met the clean salt of sashimi or how its vibrant acidity refreshed a silky bite of tuna. The evening unfolded like a live masterclass in balance — where culinary detail became an extension of winemaking philosophy.
Crafting the Only Rosé-Exclusive Champagne
Produced in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, the heart of the Côte des Blancs, Fleur de Miraval draws its identity from the chalkiest soils in Champagne — terroir revered for giving Chardonnay its crystalline precision. From this foundation, the Maison builds its rosé through a meticulous process that blends reserve-aged Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Chardonnay with freshly vinified Pinot Noir rosé, achieving the luminous color and tension that define each release.
Behind the Maison stand three families whose combined expertise bridges art, heritage, and innovation. Brad Pitt, an artist known for his meticulous approach to craft, joined the Perrin family, whose name is synonymous with excellence in Provence rosé, and Rodolphe Péters, a sixth-generation Champagne producer celebrated for his mastery of Chardonnay. Their shared vision was to create a Champagne that reimagined rosé not as a seasonal indulgence but as a profound expression of terroir and time.
ER4: The Evolution of a Vision
The current release, Fleur de Miraval ER4, embodies this evolution. Building upon the success of earlier editions, ER4 showcases the Maison’s dedication to balance — blending the depth of mature Chardonnay with the lively energy of young Pinot Noir. The result is a Champagne that feels simultaneously structured and supple, evoking both tension and tranquility in every sip.
The tasting at the Boulevardier Room offered guests the rare opportunity to experience this composition firsthand. Glasses captured faint aromas of wild strawberry, brioche, and crushed chalk, while the palate revealed a slow-unfolding story of finesse. Each pour felt intimate, reinforcing the brand’s belief that rosé Champagne can reach heights of nuance once reserved for the finest Blanc de Blancs.
A Maison Redefining Rosé
As the evening drew to a close, conversation shifted from tasting notes to admiration for the Maison’s philosophy. Fleur de Miraval is not a reinterpretation of tradition but a modern meditation on it. By devoting itself entirely to rosé, it has carved a singular space in Champagne — one where creativity meets precision, and where collaboration across art and winemaking reshapes expectation.
For more on Champagne Fleur de Miraval, including upcoming releases and the story behind the Maison’s craftsmanship, visit the official website or follow @fleurdemiraval and @miraval on Instagram for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments from the world’s only Champagne house devoted exclusively to rosé.
