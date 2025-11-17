Inside the Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne Tasting in New York City

Behind the Maison stand three families whose combined expertise bridges art, heritage, and innovation. Brad Pitt, an artist known for his meticulous approach to craft, joined the Perrin family, whose name is synonymous with excellence in Provence rosé, and Rodolphe Péters, a sixth-generation Champagne producer celebrated for his mastery of Chardonnay. Their shared vision was to create a Champagne that reimagined rosé not as a seasonal indulgence but as a profound expression of terroir and time.