Grey Lady NYC Introduces Its Martini Table Experience on the Lower East Side

The Martini Table is the newest addition to the restaurant’s main dining room and brings together the ease of a private dinner with the energy of Grey Lady’s bar scene. The roped-off space seats up to eighteen guests and is framed by tall windows and high ceilings that keep the atmosphere airy and social. Guests can begin the evening with cocktails at the bar before settling in for a family-style four-course dinner priced at sixty-five dollars per person. All martinis at this table are offered at ten dollars, and optional add-ons such as an unlimited wine package or open bar allow groups to tailor the night to their celebration.