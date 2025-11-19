Grey Lady NYC Introduces Its Martini Table Experience on the Lower East Side
Grey Lady NYC has unveiled a new way to dine and celebrate on the Lower East Side with the debut of its Martini Table, a cozy semi-private space designed for groups who want great seafood, flowing martinis, and that signature Nantucket-meets-downtown energy. The concept strengthens the restaurant’s position as one of New York’s go-to destinations for lively dinners, private parties, and coastal cuisine, adding another layer to its growing list of offerings.
Inspired by the fog that famously cloaks Nantucket, Grey Lady draws deeply from its founders’ island roots. Each of the owners is a lifelong Nantucketer, and that heritage guides everything from the New England-style seafood menu to the high-spirited hospitality that keeps regulars coming back. The team’s vision is shaped by decades in nightlife, catering, spirits, and hospitality, creating a dining culture rooted in craft and celebration.
Introducing the Martini Table
The Martini Table is the newest addition to the restaurant’s main dining room and brings together the ease of a private dinner with the energy of Grey Lady’s bar scene. The roped-off space seats up to eighteen guests and is framed by tall windows and high ceilings that keep the atmosphere airy and social. Guests can begin the evening with cocktails at the bar before settling in for a family-style four-course dinner priced at sixty-five dollars per person. All martinis at this table are offered at ten dollars, and optional add-ons such as an unlimited wine package or open bar allow groups to tailor the night to their celebration.
A Seafood-Driven Identity with Nantucket Soul
Grey Lady positions itself as “Nantucket on the Lower East Side,” and the restaurant stays close to that sensibility through its menu, oyster program, and coastal atmosphere. Regulars have come to expect New England-style seafood, an oyster happy hour considered one of the best in the city, and cocktails crafted by an experienced bar team. The venue’s layout blends a grand main bar with two speakeasy-style backrooms outfitted with disco balls and modern sound systems, keeping the space ready for both intimate dinners and high-energy celebrations.
Daily Specials and NYC’s Oyster Happy Hour Tradition
Grey Lady’s daily programming is a major draw, especially for after-work crowds and weekend groups. The oyster happy hour runs Sunday through Wednesday from four to seven in the evening, and Thursday and Friday from one to seven. It features one-dollar oysters, six-dollar draft beers, and nine-dollar wine. Additional weekly specials include:
Monday and Tuesday: twenty-dollar martini and double cheeseburger, available all night.
Wednesday: half-off all bottles of wine starting at four in the afternoon.
Thursday: two-for-one espresso martinis and Aperol Spritzes from early afternoon through close.
Sunday during football season: one-dollar wings and twenty-five-dollar pitchers.
This programming reflects the coastal party spirit the restaurant leans into, combining approachable pricing with quality-driven offerings.
The Team Behind Grey Lady
The restaurant is anchored by a trio of founders whose backgrounds blend nightlife, catering, and entrepreneurial ventures. Callum McLaughlin brings over twenty years of experience in New York City nightlife and oversees the beverage program. Ryan Chadwick, a restaurateur and serial entrepreneur, expands the group’s reach through ventures including Escobar Nightclub in Aspen, Escobar Vodka distilled in Basalt, Colorado, the Ventura Sailing Yacht in New York City, and Sushi Oku. Gavin McLaughlin draws on a decade in high-end catering, crafting seasonal menus that highlight local ingredients from farmers and GrowNYC partners.
Private Events, Coastal Energy, and Nightlife Appeal
Grey Lady offers several distinctive private event spaces that range in mood and scale. The Front Lounge sits within the main bar and accommodates thirty-five to seventy-five guests. The Lady’s Room, housed in a former vault dating back to 1913, is designed for cocktail parties and nightlife-leaning events with a dedicated bar and advanced sound system. The Caldy Room, the largest option, includes a dance floor, disco ball, antiques sourced throughout the Northeast, and an eight-foot hammerhead shark above the bar. Homebase provides a central perch in the main bar near the DJ booth for groups of twenty to sixty, ideal for nights built around bottle service and easy entry.
For a more intimate gathering, the Private Supper Club offers complete exclusivity with personalized music, dedicated staff, and a four-course dinner with unlimited wine packages beginning at eighty dollars per person. The space seats fifteen to twenty-two guests and is designed for celebrations that benefit from privacy and tailored service.
A New Layer to a Downtown Favorite
Grey Lady continues to evolve while staying rooted in its New England identity and Lower East Side energy. The launch of the Martini Table speaks directly to New York’s appetite for group-focused dining experiences that blend great food, thoughtful pricing, and a spirited atmosphere. As the restaurant leans into its coastal heritage and nightlife sensibilities, the new offering adds another compelling reason to gather at this LES institution.
