Marea Debuts at The Snow Lodge Aspen with a Coastal Italian Dining Experience for the 2025 Winter Season

The Award-Winning Altamarea Group Brings Its Iconic New York and Beverly Hills Restaurant to The St. Regis Aspen Resort With a Menu Shaped by Sea, Season, and Altitude
This December, Aspen’s winter dining landscape gains a highly anticipated newcomer. Marea, the celebrated coastal Italian restaurant created by Altamarea Group, will open at The Snow Lodge inside The St. Regis Aspen Resort on December 17, 2025. The launch marks Marea’s third United States location and its first in the Rockies, introducing the restaurant’s signature sophistication, culinary precision, and coastal sensibility to one of America’s foremost mountain destinations.

Marea’s trajectory has long reflected the evolution of elevated Italian dining. Its flagship debuted on Central Park South in New York City, setting a standard that earned global acclaim. The brand expanded west with Marea Beverly Hills in 2024. Now, with Aspen as its next home, Marea steps into a new environment that invites reinterpretation while honoring its coastal DNA.

A Menu Rooted in Sea and Season

Under the culinary direction of Marea Brand Executive Chef PJ Calapa, Marea at The Snow Lodge presents an evolved expression of the restaurant’s coastal Italian identity. The menu carries the same culinary architecture that shaped the flagship’s reputation, anchored by pristine crudi, hand-rolled pastas, and signature seafood compositions that continue to define the Marea experience.

Guests can expect the beloved fusilli pasta with octopus and bone marrow and the astice preparation featuring butter-poached lobster paired with soft burrata. These dishes represent the technique, balance, and artistry that have become synonymous with the brand.

For Aspen, Chef Calapa has designed several dishes exclusive to the mountain outpost, reflecting both the altitude and the region’s seasonality.

Standouts include:

  • Rotolo Bianco, a white Bolognese layered with Tuscan kale, ricotta, Parmesan, fennel, and tarragon.

  • Capillina, a textured frisée salad accented by poached egg, tuna lardon, and Barolo vinaigrette.

These additions reveal a thoughtful blending of Marea’s coastal viewpoint with Aspen’s alpine rhythm, resulting in dishes that feel both refined and distinctly rooted in their surroundings.

A Wine Program Designed for Aspen’s Winter Pace

The dining experience is supported by an award-winning wine program curated by Senior Brand Director Francesco Grosso. His cellar selection bridges Italy’s iconic estates with global producers, taking into account the unique cadence of Aspen’s season. Wines suited for après-ski warmth sit alongside bottles chosen for long, indulgent winter dinners, creating a balanced and thoughtful list with a strong identity.

Where Coastal Refinement Meets Aspen’s Cultural Energy

Golden Dover sole with lemon and beurre blanc sauce on a white plate.
Marea’s signature Dover sole served with lemon and silky beurre blancPhoto Courtesy of Altamarea Group

The Snow Lodge has become a cultural fixture in Aspen, known for its artistic programming and après-ski social presence. Marea’s arrival introduces a new layer to the venue’s personality, pairing coastal refinement with alpine warmth. The dining room is designed to transition fluidly throughout the day, moving seamlessly from après-ski gatherings into polished evening service.

The collaboration between Altamarea Group and The Snow Lodge positions the restaurant at the intersection of culinary excellence and mountain culture. Marea’s signature elegance blends naturally with the resort’s character, offering Aspen a destination that feels both sophisticated and welcoming.

A New Culinary Destination for the Rockies

With the December opening at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, Marea begins a new chapter that reflects its continued growth and its ability to adapt its coastal Italian philosophy across geographies. Aspen’s winter audience will find a dining experience shaped by culinary craft, regional sensitivity, and the lively spirit that The Snow Lodge brings to every season.

For locals, visiting skiers, and culinary travelers, Marea at The Snow Lodge offers a thoughtful new expression of coastal Italian dining, now elevated by the altitude, atmosphere, and rhythm of Aspen.
