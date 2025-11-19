New York Bartender Week 2025 Takes Over NYC with Exclusive Cocktails and the Debut of the Bar Star Awards
New York Bartender Week 2025 Is Underway Across NYC
New York Bartender Week has officially taken over the city. Running November 17 through 23, the festival is now in full swing, bringing together nearly one hundred bars across New York City in a celebration of local spirits, cocktail culture, and the community that continues to shape the city’s drinks landscape. Throughout the week, participating bars are serving New York–inspired cocktails that highlight at least one spirit produced within New York State, reinforcing the festival’s mission to promote cocktail tourism and spotlight the state’s distilling talent.
This year marks the arrival of a new chapter for the festival with the introduction of the Bar Star Awards, an initiative dedicated to honoring the bartenders and barbacks who keep New York’s beverage industry moving.
Launching the First-Ever Bar Star Awards
The Bar Star Awards made their debut during the festival’s Kick-Off Gala on November 16, 2025. The awards were created to recognize the essential figures behind the bar and the personal stories that define their craft. Each nominee was asked to share a brief account of what led them to bartending and the challenges they have navigated along the way. These narratives form the heart of the awards program and underscore bartending as a profession built on resilience, creativity, and connection.
A distinguished panel of judges representing publications across the drinks, travel, and lifestyle sectors selected the winners. The roster included contributors to Bloomberg, PUNCH, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Robb Report, Wine Enthusiast, InsideHook, The Cocktail Lovers, Drinks International, Food & Wine, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal. Their participation added a level of credibility that aligns with the festival’s growing reputation in the hospitality world.
Celebrating the Craft Behind New York’s Bar Community
The festival’s emphasis on storytelling honors the people behind New York’s bar culture. As Hanna Lee, Co-Founder of New York Bartender Week, said:
“Bartenders and barbacks are the heart of our industry.”
Hanna Lee, Co-Founder of New York Bartender Week
She added that the awards celebrate their “Resilience, creativity and personal stories that inspire not only their peers but also the communities they serve.”
Michael Anstendig, Co-Founder of New York Bartender Week, reaffirmed this commitment, noting:
“We believe bartending is more than a job, it is a powerful vehicle of storytelling, community building and cultural exchange.”
Michael Anstendig, Co-Founder of New York Bartender Week
Their comments reflect the core intention of the festival: to showcase bartending as a meaningful and impactful profession that plays a defining role in New York’s social, cultural, and hospitality fabric.
A Week Dedicated to New York–Inspired Cocktail Creativity
This year’s edition sees nearly one hundred bars crafting special cocktails inspired by New York and made with New York State spirits. The festival encourages bars to tell a story through each drink, reinforcing the connection between the region’s agricultural producers, distillers, hospitality workers, and the communities they serve.
The celebration extends across all five boroughs, creating a citywide tasting experience that allows guests to discover new bars, revisit neighborhood favorites, and explore local spirits in fresh and expressive ways.
A Growing Platform for Bartenders and Bars Across the State
New York Bartender Week, produced by Hanna Lee Communications, is still in its early years yet growing quickly. The festival’s second edition builds on its mission to champion bartending as a respected career path and to elevate the state’s bar culture on a wider scale. The program continues to expand, with plans to reach cities across the United States and global destinations as part of Worldwide Bartender Week.
The week-long celebration, now underway, invites New Yorkers and visitors alike to explore the city through its cocktail bars and the people who give those spaces their spirit.
A Moment for New York’s Hospitality Community
As New York Bartender Week continues through November 23, the city is experiencing a rare opportunity to see its bar community showcased with intention and nuance. Nearly one hundred bars are participating, each offering a New York–inspired cocktail crafted with state-produced spirits. The festival brings together creativity, storytelling, and community in a way that reflects New York’s never-ending appetite for new experiences and memorable hospitality.
With the Bar Star Awards now part of its identity, the festival moves into the week with fresh momentum and a platform that honors the individuals who shape New York’s cocktail culture every day.
