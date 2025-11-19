Founders and honorees gather at the New York Bartender Week 2025 Kick-Off Gala as the festival debuts its first-ever Bar Star Awards Photo Courtesy of New York Bartender Week

New York Bartender Week 2025 Takes Over NYC with Exclusive Cocktails and the Debut of the Bar Star Awards

Nearly 100 Bars Across New York City Are Serving New York–Inspired Cocktails Made With Local Spirits as the Festival Celebrates Bartenders, Barbacks, and the Stories Behind the Craft