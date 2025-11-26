Silk on the Tongue: Indulging in d'Affinois, France’s Richest Cheese

Why does d’Affinois consistently win gold medals? Because Jean Claude Guilloteau, who originated the cheese in 1981, previously worked for a French yogurt company, and had the innovative idea of re-adapting the ultrafiltration method to cheesemaking. The result is a creamy cheese enveloped in a thin-rind for a one-of-a-kind savory taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture. Crafted in the French countryside of Pélussin and Belley with pasteurized cow's milk, it is vegetarian-friendly, contains no preservatives or artificial aromas, and is lactose-free and gluten-free.