Silk on the Tongue: Indulging in d'Affinois, France’s Richest Cheese
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
The velvet heart of France is cheese. The allure of French double and triple cream d'Affinois is san pareil. Now, this luxurious melty-goodness is available in petit-sized packaging, and we are tres joyeux!
The cognoscenti knows d'Affinois as Brie on steroids. There is no substitute. Like wagyu or foie gras, the soft texture and buttery richness in flavour are what create such distinct allure.
We want to raise our snack-board, back-to-school lunches, and picnic-game with the best ingredients we can find. Double Cream with a crunchy French baguette and fresh fruit, and Triple Cream, drizzled with honey, are both divine. Both the Double and Triple Cream pair beautifully with sparkling wine, Champagne, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier and lightly-oaked Chardonnay.
Why does d’Affinois consistently win gold medals? Because Jean Claude Guilloteau, who originated the cheese in 1981, previously worked for a French yogurt company, and had the innovative idea of re-adapting the ultrafiltration method to cheesemaking. The result is a creamy cheese enveloped in a thin-rind for a one-of-a-kind savory taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture. Crafted in the French countryside of Pélussin and Belley with pasteurized cow's milk, it is vegetarian-friendly, contains no preservatives or artificial aromas, and is lactose-free and gluten-free.
The name d’Affinois is a double entendre. Inspired by Dauphiné, where Guilloteau was born, the name also plays on the word “affinage”, the process of cheese-ripening.
Pro-tip: after removing Fromager d'Affinois from the refrigerator, we unwrap the packaging, cut into the cheese, and allow it rest for one hour in order for it to come to room temperature and fully develop its full flavor, aromatics and more so, it’s gooey, creamy texture. This enhances the enjoyment of the experience.
We had fun pairing and comparing both Double Cream and Triple Cream on smashed potatoes with Herbes de Provence and Maldon Salt; on a toasted baguette with a touch of olive oil, sliced steak and microgreens; with blueberries and Pinot Noir, and with grilled peaches and Prosecco. The thick buttery flavour profiles are versatile enough for a wide range of pairings, but the dreamy feature remains the texture of this cheese.
Whether entertaining or romancing, this one ingredient, on its own or paired simply with one or two other ingredients of contrasting texture, elevates tapas or charcuterie to rewarding heights. Its voluptuous mouthfeel will seduce any palate.
