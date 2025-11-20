Aperitivo in the West Village: Modena’s “Black Gold” Takes Center Stage at Donna

On a quiet Monday evening in the West Village, Donna’s dimly lit room warmed like a lantern. The bar was already humming by the time the aperitivo hour began, a crowd gathering with the kind of quiet anticipation reserved for experiences that promise something unfamiliar. This wasn’t a typical cocktail event in Manhattan. It was an invitation to understand Balsamic Vinegar of Modena—both the classic and the traditional DOP—through the lens of mixology, and to see how “black gold” behaves in a glass as elegantly as it does on a plate.