Sushi Yūgen: Most Unique Omakase in Toronto

One dish, never before seen in Toronto, is Okoze sashimi, presented on a crystal-clear ice sphere that maintains its perfect serving temperature and amplifies the freshness of the fish while creating an elegant but stark visual contrast. Okoze, or “devil stinger,” is a prized winter delicacy and one of the most dangerous and luxurious fish in Japan. Its venomous spines and fragile flesh make it notoriously difficult to handle, but Chef Igarashi holds a licensed fugu (blowfish) certification, a rare level of precision and discipline that permits him to legally handle poisonous species like fugu and okoze. His hand-forged blade, Shiro-Mizu Hon-Yaki Fugu Hiki-Hōchō, is made from ultra-pure white steel and mirrors katana sword-making techniques. The ultra-thin, flexible blade allows for unbroken, translucent slices that preserve the integrity and texture of delicate fish like okoze. It is a reflection of the shokunin spirit: a lifelong commitment to mastery, humility, and detail.